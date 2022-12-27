Business

Airline chiefs risk fine, jail term over payment default

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

 

Stories, Wole Shadare Henceforth, failure by any airline or its promoters to remit the mandatory ticket sales charge/ cargo sales charge (TSC/CSC) to the coffers of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) would attract a N5 million fine or two years jail sentence or both, according to a new Act. This is because the new Act empowers NCAA to now delegate the power for the collection of the TSC/CSC 5 percent, especially from a recalcitrant debtor airline and from those who are not on the tripartite agreement with the regulatory body. These are contained in the New Civil Aviation Act 2022 obtained by New Telegraph. President Muhammadu Buhari had assented to the New Civil Aviation Act 2022 in August, which repealed the Civil Aviation Act 2006. The New CAA 2022 section 23(1) states that there would be a five per cent of airfare, contract, charter, and cargo sales charge payable to the NCAA and this applies on all international and domestic air transportation originating in Nigeria, irrespective of place of sales, issuance of air ticket or execution of the contract of carriage. The new Act in section 23(2), also stipulates that the five per cent of airfare, contract, charter, and cargo sales charge would be chargeable on the total amount, excluding statutory fees and taxes paid by a passenger for airfare, in a contract relating to the carriage of persons or goods for hire and reward in the case of air transportation not involving the issuance of air ticket and many others. Section 23(3) of the new Act also states that NCAA may delegate the power to collect the charges from airlines. Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director- General, Civil Aviation (DGCA), had recently lamented that indigenous airlines owed it over N19 billion and $7.8 million accruing from the 5 percent TSC/CSC. The five percent TSC/CSC is statutory and deducted from the total air ticket paid by air passengers to airlines and the same applies to the cargo charge. The sum is shared among four aviation agencies: NCAA, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB). There has been a huge tussle between NCAA and airlines, especially the domestic carriers over their failure to remit the sum to NCAA. NCAA before the repeal of the Civil Aviation Act 2006, got 58 per cent of the total five percent of charges and it is still the major revenue earning for the agency, while the other four agencies shared the remaining 42 per cent in different proportions. However, it is not clear if the 58 per cent collection is still retained in the new Act 2022, but Capt Nuhu warned that the renewal of the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) is still tied to the payment of the debt by airlines. Cost of ground damage to aircraft annually to double $10bn by 2035 The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for a transition to enhanced ground support equipment (Enhanced GSE) to improve safety and contain the cost of ground damage involving GSE. Enhanced GSE uses anti-collision and inching technology, improves vehicle control, and increases docking accuracy, all of which minimize the risk of personnel injuries and damaging aircraft. Making a case for enhanced GSE, the call for a transition to Enhanced GSE is detailed in a newly published IATA study which estimates that the annual cost of ground damage could double to nearly $10 billion by 2035 unless preventive action is taken. The cost of ground damage forecast is based on direct costs (including labour and material costs, temporary leasing costs, logistical expenses, and administrative costs) and indirect costs (lost revenue, crew and passenger repositioning costs, compensation costs for delayed services, etc.). According to the clearing house for more than 290 global airlines most aircraft ground damage that occurs once the aircraft is stationary is caused by motorized GSE striking the fuselage of the aircraft. The wide-body aircraft ground damage rate it said is ten times higher than narrow-body aircraft, but regional jets, turboprops, and narrow-body aircraft are 30 per cent more prone to severe ground damage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Oil drops on China fuel reserves release, OPEC+ meeting in view

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices dropped on Monday as China’s release of gasoline and diesel reserves eased concerns over tight global supply, while investors cashed in ahead of a Nov. 4 meeting of major crude producers that could increase future production targets. Brent crude futures dropped 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.43 a barrel by 0351 GMT, […]
Business

CBN releases guidelines for agric credit guarantee scheme

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed lenders to remind prospective borrowers under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS) that it is an offence for which one may be imprisoned for five years to apply the loan for purposes other than those for which they are given. The apex bank stated this in the […]
Business

Danbatta bags impactful leadership award

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has received “Leadership Excellence and Economic Impact Award.” The award was given by the African Leadership Organisation (ALO), publishers of The African Leadership Magazine. The conferment of the award occurred recently at the ALO’s annual Africa Legislative, Legal and Good Governance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica