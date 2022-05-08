Airline operators may suspend tomorrow’s shutdown as Reps intervene

• High cost of jet A1 not within purview of ministry –Sirika

• Aviation workers issue fresh warning, threaten to down tools

There are strong indications that airline operators, who were spoiling for a showdown by withdrawing their services on tomorrow may rescind their decision as the House of Representatives yesterday intervened and held a meeting with the operators with a view to calling off their planned action. A source, who was in the meeting, told Sunday Telegraph that discussions were progressing well but did not give full details of what they agreed, stressing that at the end of the meeting, the carriers might be prevailed upon to withdraw their threat while stakeholders look for a solution to tackling the skyrocketing price of aviation fuel in Nigeria. The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, led members of the Committee and appealed to the Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON) to rescind the action on its planned shutdown of operations due to the escalating cost of aviation fuel, Jet-A1 Nnaji, who regretted that despite the last intervention of the leadership of the House of Representatives, Aviation and other relevant Committees, the problem remained, assured the airlines that his Committee and indeed, the House leadership were not sleeping over their plight. The Aviation Committee Chairman disclosed that the House of Reps Leadership had already summoned a meeting of the stakeholders, including the chairmen of the relevant committees of the House to a meeting on Monday, May 9, to address their matter. Nnaji, who praised the operators for their patriotism, further urged them not to ground their operations, stressing that, “such will inflict more pains on our already distressed economy”. He also promised them that, “the National Assembly is determined to ensure that the aviation fuel crisis is urgently resolved because air transportation has become the safest mode of travel. “It is equally, the catalyst of economic development. So, we cannot afford to entertain any disruptions in the sector especially now that the election process is ongoing “. The operators had on May 6, 2022, issued a notice of shutting down their operations over the hike in aviation fuel, which has now risen to N700 a litre, thereby shooting their costs of operations- to 95 per cent. Also weighing- in on the matter, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the supply of aviation fuel, was not within the purview of the Ministry, adding that the most it can do in the present situation is to engage with agencies, institutions and individuals in positions to provide succour to the airlines. This, he said, was already being done by the relevant team led by his office to cushion the effects of the high cost of the commodity which has jumped to N700 per litre. Sirika, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Dr. James Odaudu, in a bid to prevail on the airlines to shelve their planned action, said they acknowledged that the airline operators were in business to make profits while servicing the very critical sector that is not only the preferred mode of transport for most Nigerians but also the main international gateway to the nation. He said: “While the efforts to assuage the situation are on, we wish to appeal to the airline operators, even in the difficult situation, to consider the multiplier effect of shutting down operations, on Nigerians and global travellers, in taking their business-informed decisions and actions”. “We also assure Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the sector, that the Buhari administration remains stoic in its commitment to the creation and sustenance of an environment that promotes the growth of the aviation industry, where major players like the airlines can operate in a profitable and competitive market.” Airline operators, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had late Friday again issued a threat to down tools Monday over the astronomical rise in the price of Jet A1, otherwise known as aviation fuel. The operators had two months ago issued a similar threat to Nigerians; a situation that prompted the National Assembly to wade into what would have led to a major crisis in the aviation industry. This time around, the group said no commercial airline will fly out of Lagos, Abuja or any other airport, saying they can’t absorb the sudden cost hike anymore. The airlines that threatened to shut operations are Dana, Azman, Arik, Air Peace, Dana Air, United Nigeria Airline, Overland Airways, and Aero Contractor. According to them, while aviation fuel costs about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike has shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95 per cent. In a press statement on Friday, the president of AON, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, said they can’t absorb the sudden cost hike anymore. “It is with a great sense of responsibility and patriotism that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have carried on deploying and subsidizing their services to our highly esteemed Nigerian flying public in the last four months despite the steady and astronomical hike in the price of JetA1 and other operating costs. “Over time, aviation fuel price (JetA1) has risen from N190 per litre to N700 currently. No airline in the world can absorb this kind of sudden shock from such an astronomical rise over a short period. While aviation fuel worldwide is said to cost about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike has shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95 per cent.” According to AON, the cost of a seat on a plane is N120,000 due to the rising cost of Jet A1 in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...