News

Airline, others want special funding for operators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Chairman of the United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) Prof. Obiora Okonkwo has urged the Muhammadu Buhari government to leave a legacy by providing a “Special Funding” window for the aviation operators. Okonkwo made the call in Abuja on Thursday at a retreat organised by the UNA to mark its two-year operation in the aviation industry. The retreat tagged “Positioning United Nigeria for Value Creation and Retention” was organised for the management staff. Okonkwo said the call for the provision of a window of special funding for aviation operators became necessary given its essential duty nature and its growing contribution to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He said: “We are just asking for a special funding window that should be of a single digit and that is easily accessible, not necessarily on paper, but it is not accessible.

“We still believe that this government has done much for the aviation industry, though more needs to be done. We think that the more considerable legacy this government will leave for the aviation industry is ensuring that the operators survive. “No operator should go under; rather, let there be new operators in the aviation business.”

He said the indigenous airline operators have been very patriotic and have contributed immensely to the growth of the nation’s GDP. Okonkwo added: “We are very patriotic Nigerians, who have contributed so much to the nation’s GDP, giving employment; it is a sector that I advise this government and the incoming government to take very seriously. “Because, if properly harnessed, it will be a great source of foreign exchange for the country, especially if the local operators should be empowered; this industry, we believe, remains a critical and essential industry that should be treated as such. “This industry cannot survive further at the regular commercial rates. We know that there are privileges given to sectors like agriculture and others.

Aviation should also be considered.” The Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the airline, Mr Osita Okonkwo, said the company’s strategy was to continue on its growth part. The Director of the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), Prof. Anthony Kila, called for the creation of a special bank dedicated to the funding of aviation infrastructure and for the carriers, which are going through turbulent times. He said: “With over 20 years in the industry, I can knowledgeably confirm that luckily, aviation is not a pauper’s business. Hence, finding depositors and shareholders will not be an insurmountable problem for capable promoters, but political will is needed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

New Zealand tried to deport attacker after he arrived as refugee

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand had tried for years to deport the knife-wielding militant who wounded seven people at a mall in Auckland last week, the government said after it released more details on the attacker following the lifting of a court suppression order. Court documents made public on Sunday identified the attacker as Ahamed Aathil Mohamed […]
News

Ogun police donate N1.5m to slain officer’s family

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State yesterday donated N1.5 million to the family of Inspector Olajide Omolayo killed by bandits in Saala- Orile forest in Yewa North Local Government Area. The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, handed over the cheque to Omolayo’s widow Funke at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta. The money, according to the commissioner, […]
News Top Stories

Bandits release 27 abducted students in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Afaka parents commend Obasanjo, Gumi The remaining 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, have regained their freedom. This is as bandits have again killed two persons and abduct 13 others in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The bandits who stormed Bakin Kasuwa around the Gwagwada general area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica