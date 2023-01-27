Airline, others want special funding for operators

The Chairman of the United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) Prof. Obiora Okonkwo has urged the Muhammadu Buhari government to leave a legacy by providing a “Special Funding” window for the aviation operators. Okonkwo made the call in Abuja on Thursday at a retreat organised by the UNA to mark its two-year operation in the aviation industry. The retreat tagged “Positioning United Nigeria for Value Creation and Retention” was organised for the management staff. Okonkwo said the call for the provision of a window of special funding for aviation operators became necessary given its essential duty nature and its growing contribution to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He said: “We are just asking for a special funding window that should be of a single digit and that is easily accessible, not necessarily on paper, but it is not accessible.

“We still believe that this government has done much for the aviation industry, though more needs to be done. We think that the more considerable legacy this government will leave for the aviation industry is ensuring that the operators survive. “No operator should go under; rather, let there be new operators in the aviation business.”

He said the indigenous airline operators have been very patriotic and have contributed immensely to the growth of the nation’s GDP. Okonkwo added: “We are very patriotic Nigerians, who have contributed so much to the nation’s GDP, giving employment; it is a sector that I advise this government and the incoming government to take very seriously. “Because, if properly harnessed, it will be a great source of foreign exchange for the country, especially if the local operators should be empowered; this industry, we believe, remains a critical and essential industry that should be treated as such. “This industry cannot survive further at the regular commercial rates. We know that there are privileges given to sectors like agriculture and others.

Aviation should also be considered.” The Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the airline, Mr Osita Okonkwo, said the company’s strategy was to continue on its growth part. The Director of the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), Prof. Anthony Kila, called for the creation of a special bank dedicated to the funding of aviation infrastructure and for the carriers, which are going through turbulent times. He said: “With over 20 years in the industry, I can knowledgeably confirm that luckily, aviation is not a pauper’s business. Hence, finding depositors and shareholders will not be an insurmountable problem for capable promoters, but political will is needed.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...