Airline, others want special funding for operators

The Chairman of the United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) Prof. Obiora Okonkwo has urged the Muhammadu Buhari government to leave a legacy by providing a “Special Funding” window for the aviation operators.

Okonkwo made the call in Abuja on Thursday at a retreat organised by the UNA to mark its two-year operation in the aviation industry.

The retreat tagged “Positioning United Nigeria for Value Creation and Retention” was organised for the management staff.

Okonkwo said the call for the provision of a window of special funding for aviation operators became necessary given its essential duty nature and its growing contribution to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said: “We are just asking for a special funding window that should be of a single digit and that is easily accessible, not necessarily on paper, but it is not accessible.

“We still believe that this government has done much for the aviation industry, though more needs to be done. We think that the more considerable legacy this government will leave for the aviation industry is ensuring that the operators survive.

“No operator should go under; rather, let there be new operators in the aviation business.”

 

