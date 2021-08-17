News Top Stories

Airlines boycott Afghanistan airspace

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed worry over the situation in Afghanistan, noting that safe and secure flight operations are the top priority for aviation.

 

The clearing house for over 290 global airlines said it was closely monitoring developments in the country.

 

This is coming as airlines had advised IATA that they are avoiding the airspace owing to recent developments. IATA in a statement disclosed that the Kabul FIR (Afghanistan airspace), which serves major traffic flows between Europe and Asia, was now without provision of a civilian Air Traffic Service., forcing airlines to advise IATA of the boycott of the airspace.

 

IATA is participating in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Coordinated Contingency Coordination Team (CCT) which has been activated. This standard protocol for managing such situations according to the group combines the resources of ICAO and IATA in the regions involved, all affected states, and Eurocontrol.

 

Traffic through Afghan airspace is lower than usual because of reduced demand due to COVID-19. States near Afghanistan have indicated they can accommodate additional traffic.

 

The use of alternative routes through these states will support safe and secure operations, but will have time, operational and fuel impacts upon airlines. Meanwhile, the Federal Government in compliance with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and National Policy on Public-Private Partnership (N4P) has released a request for qualification for the concession of four international airport terminals and related services.

 

In the document signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Hassan Musa, the four major commercial airports: Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja; Murtala Muhammed Internatıonal Aırport Lagos, Malam Amınu Kano Internatıonal Aırport and Port Harcourt Internatıonal Aırport and surrounding communities are intended to develop into efficient, profitable, self-sustaining, commercial hubs that will create more jobs and develop local industries through a Public- Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

 

The document, made available to New Telegraph on Monday, stated: “The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) through the Ministry of Aviation is inviting bids from reputable Airport Developers/ Operators/Financiers/ Consortia for prequalification for the Concession of selected Airports Terminals under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

 

“The airport’s terminal concession is one of the critical projects under the Aviation Sector Roadmap of the FGN and fits well within the scope of the Ministry’s strategic plan for the sector.

 

The execution of this project is meant to achieve the Federal Government’s objective in terms of air transport value chain growth by developing and profitably managing customer-centric airport facilities for safe, secure and efficient carriage of passengers and goods at world-class standards of quality.”

 

According to the document, the eligibility requirements are: “Full names of firm/consortia; Evidence of Company Registration; Ownership structure of bidding entity; Audited Financial Statements; Sworn affidavit; Power of Attorney/ Board Resolution and in the case of a consortium, evidence in the form of a letter of association agreement.”

