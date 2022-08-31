Airlines cut capacity over low travel demand, trapped funds

The low demand for air travel on the Nigerian route and the near apathy for air travel are beginning to lead to a sharp cut in capacity by foreign carriers. This is because of the low season and the long time it took the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release $265 million out of the trapped $464 million funds belonging to airlines.

The CBN last week released the money to the airlines after the carriers had taken the “painful decisions” to either cut flight services to Nigeria or in the case of Emirates Airlines stop flight operations to the country starting from September 1.

It is, however, no longer certain that Emirates will stop flight operations after the release of the money. But from its inventory sighted by New Telegraph, the carrier will continue services beyond next month. Aside from Emirates, there are indications that South African Airways could cut its capacity on the Lagos-Johannesburg route because of the low demand and the move to prevent their money from being stuck in Nigeria. A source told our correspondent that the low demand on many routes could be a result of the coming winter described as “low season” in travel and aviation parlance. During the winter season, very few people travel by air, unlike in the summer or Christmas period (high season) when there are many travellers. Meanwhile, Delta Airlines, which still maintains its original Lagos-Atlanta route, has decided to stop its flights between New York JFK airport and Lagos effective October 4. The firm said this in a statement yesterday. It said: “Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment.”

