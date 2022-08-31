News

Airlines cut capacity over low travel demand, trapped funds

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The low demand for air travel on the Nigerian route and the near apathy for air travel are beginning to lead to a sharp cut in capacity by foreign carriers. This is because of the low season and the long time it took the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release $265 million out of the trapped $464 million funds belonging to airlines.

The CBN last week released the money to the airlines after the carriers had taken the “painful decisions” to either cut flight services to Nigeria or in the case of Emirates Airlines stop flight operations to the country starting from September 1.

It is, however, no longer certain that Emirates will stop flight operations after the release of the money. But from its inventory sighted by New Telegraph, the carrier will continue services beyond next month. Aside from Emirates, there are indications that South African Airways could cut its capacity on the Lagos-Johannesburg route because of the low demand and the move to prevent their money from being stuck in Nigeria. A source told our correspondent that the low demand on many routes could be a result of the coming winter described as “low season” in travel and aviation parlance. During the winter season, very few people travel by air, unlike in the summer or Christmas period (high season) when there are many travellers. Meanwhile, Delta Airlines, which still maintains its original Lagos-Atlanta route, has decided to stop its flights between New York JFK airport and Lagos effective October 4. The firm said this in a statement yesterday. It said: “Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Makinde launches emblem with N2m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…rallies support for fallen heroes’ families Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday urged Nigerians to continue to cater for the needs of the children, widows and other dependents of fallen heroes and soldiers maimed in the line of duty to the country. The governor, who was represented by Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, stated this […]
News

Interior designers move to partner banks for empowerment

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) has resolved to partner with banks to empower its members.   The association stressed the need for members to have access to discount cards, debit cards and access to funds. The President, Mrs. Jennifer Chukwujekwe, said IDAN would open online registration to create awareness and to encourage interior […]
News

You lack powers over us, CNN tells Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Snubs Lagos #EndSARS panel Cable News Network (CNN) has practically thumbed its nose at the Lagos State Panel of Judicial Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Plaza, on the night of October 20, saying it was not bound by Nigerian laws regarding the probe. Responding to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica