Airlines kick as court transfers ruling on suit against Nigeria Air to Abuja

A ruling on the law- suit filed by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) opposing the establishment of Nigeria Air is scheduled for the Federal High Court Abuja on April 25.

The apex body of the airlines operating in Nige- ria is challenging the pro- cess of the appointment of Ethiopian Airlines as a core investor in the project. The operators had approached the Federal High Court, Lagos, seeking the court to interpret the law as it affects the process of procuring the services of Ethiopian Airlines for the operation of the proposed Nigeria Air.

The hearing of the objection by AON for the case to be transferred to the Abuja Division of the court was concluded yesterday before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Lagos, who adjourned the matter till April 25 after adopting all processes filed by the AON and the defendants including the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, and Ethiopian Airlines.

In contesting the process of appointing Ethiopian Airiness for the management of the proposed Nigeria Air, AON argued that the Ministry of Aviation ignored the legally mandatory stages of the public procurement process as stipulated in the law establishing the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

According to AON, the law mandated the advertisement of the appoint- ment of an operator for the proposed airline in three national newspapers. It told the court that the Federal Government ignored the law by advertising only in two national newspapers and one foreign newspaper.

AON further argued that the law could be breached only in emergency situations where the National Assembly could not convene to amend it, adding that there is no emergency in appointing an operator for Nigeria Air to warrant a transgression of the law.

The body said despite the matter advancing towards a conclusion at the Federal High Court, Lagos it was suddenly transferred to Abuja. It argued that there was no extraneous situation to warrant the transfer of the suit to the Abuja division of the court even after the matter had reached an advanced stage with a re- straining order on the federal government to maintain the status quo pending the final determination of the suit.

Like this: Like Loading...