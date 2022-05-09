News

Airlines make volte-face, call off strike

Airline operators under the umbrella of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), yesterday made a volte-face as they unanimously agreed to suspend the withdrawal of services from today. The airlines had on Friday night issued a threat to down tools over the astronomical rise in the price of Jet A1 otherwise known as aviation fuel.

 

The airlines that threatened to shut operations are Dana, Azman, Arik, Air Peace, Dana Air, United Nigeria Airline, Overland Airways, and Aero Contractor. According to them, while aviation fuel costs about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike has shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95 per cent.

 

In a statement on Friday and a copy made available to journalists the president of AON, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, said they could not absorb the hike in sudden cost anymore. The statement reads: “Over time, aviation fuel price (JetA1) has risen from N190 per litre to N700 currently.

 

No airline in the world can absorb  this kind of sudden shock from such an astronomical rise over a short period. “While aviation fuel worldwide is said to cost about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike has shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95 per cent.”

 

According to AON, the cost of a seat on a plane is N120,000 due to the rising cost of Jet A1 in the country. “In the face of this, airlines have engaged the Federal Government, the National Assembly, NNPC, and Oil Marketers with the view to bringing the cost of JetA1 down which has currently made the unit cost per seat for a one hour flight in Nigeria today to an average of N120,000.

 

The latter cannot be fully passed to passengers who are already experiencing a lot of difficulties.” Indications that the threat by the carriers to cripple the aviation sector would not go on as planned as the carriers, one after the other made a U-turn by announcing their withdrawal from the much publicised strike action.

 

There was a crack in the wall of AON as Arik, Overland Airways, Aero Contractors, Ibom Air and Dana declined to withdraw their services

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

