Airlines mull actions over stuck funds, Emirates to quit Nigeria Sept 1

There are indications that more carriers are likely to take further actions to compel the Federal Government to release their over $450 million trapped funds. They are monitoring the situationthatcouldseethem cut down drastically on their flight services or completely suspend flights to Nigeria to reduce losses. This is coming as mega carrier, Emirates Airlines, has taken the hard decision to stop flight operations to Nigeria after its futile efforts to repatriate over $85 million trapped in the country. Tothisend, thecarrierannounced that it would cease flight services to Nigeria on September 1.

Emirate’s $85 million is part of the over $450 million airlines’ funds still withheld by the country. Other countries in Africa that hold on to the huge amountsof airlines’revenues include Zimbabwe – $100 million; Algeria – $96 million; Eritrea – $79 million and Ethiopia – $75 million (as of June 2022). The International Air Transport Association (IATA) noted that the trapped money in Nigeria was about 25 per cent of similar funds stuck in other countries as of April. The funds are proceeds from sales of foreign airlines’ tickets, among others, that are trapped in Nigeria. As of March this year, the trapped amount was $283 million (N158.48 billion).

According to IATA, the trapped funds had hit $450 million. The accumulated funds are seriously eroding the image of the country as the clearing house for over 200 global airlines said the attitude of the Nigerian government towards the trapped fund is “unacceptable” and one that has seriously put foreign airlines in dire strait. Emirates in a statement today said it had tried every avenue to address its ongoingchallengesinrepatriating funds from Nigeria, and had made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution.

Thecarrierhadlastmonth made the startling revelation thattheNigeriangovernment was holding on to its $85 million dollars; a situation it said would make it cut down its frequencies to Nigeria from 11 to seven flights. The decision came into effect on August 15. “Regrettably there has been no progress.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...