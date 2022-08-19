News Top Stories

Airlines mull actions over stuck funds, Emirates to quit Nigeria Sept 1

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

There are indications that more carriers are likely to take further actions to compel the Federal Government to release their over $450 million trapped funds. They are monitoring the situationthatcouldseethem cut down drastically on their flight services or completely suspend flights to Nigeria to reduce losses. This is coming as mega carrier, Emirates Airlines, has taken the hard decision to stop flight operations to Nigeria after its futile efforts to repatriate over $85 million trapped in the country. Tothisend, thecarrierannounced that it would cease flight services to Nigeria on September 1.

Emirate’s $85 million is part of the over $450 million airlines’ funds still withheld by the country. Other countries in Africa that hold on to the huge amountsof airlines’revenues include Zimbabwe – $100 million; Algeria – $96 million; Eritrea – $79 million and Ethiopia – $75 million (as of June 2022). The International Air Transport Association (IATA) noted that the trapped money in Nigeria was about 25 per cent of similar funds stuck in other countries as of April. The funds are proceeds from sales of foreign airlines’ tickets, among others, that are trapped in Nigeria. As of March this year, the trapped amount was $283 million (N158.48 billion).

According to IATA, the trapped funds had hit $450 million. The accumulated funds are seriously eroding the image of the country as the clearing house for over 200 global airlines said the attitude of the Nigerian government towards the trapped fund is “unacceptable” and one that has seriously put foreign airlines in dire strait. Emirates in a statement today said it had tried every avenue to address its ongoingchallengesinrepatriating funds from Nigeria, and had made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution.

Thecarrierhadlastmonth made the startling revelation thattheNigeriangovernment was holding on to its $85 million dollars; a situation it said would make it cut down its frequencies to Nigeria from 11 to seven flights. The decision came into effect on August 15. “Regrettably there has been no progress.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Nigerian Railway Corporation
News

8 days after, 146 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers unreachable –NRC

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Bid to rescue the remaining 146 of the 362 passengers on the ill-fated Abuja- Kaduna train remained in doubt yesterday as the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), disclosed that the passengers in question are unreachable eight days after the train was attacked by terrorists. Speaking yesterday, the Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria, said efforts […]
News

Erosion: Ugwuanyi moves to save Atavu Bridge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inspected the erosion menace at Atavu Bridge, along Amechi- Agbani Road by Amodu Awkunanaw in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, directing the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to immediately commence remediation work on the infrastructure to restore it to good condition for the safety of […]
News Top Stories

Eviction: Northern govs warn against attacks on herdsmen

Posted on Author Musa Pam and Baba Negedu

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), yesterday, expressed concern over reports that herdsmen belonging to a particular ethnic group were being targeted and evicted in some parts of the South-East and South-West geopolitical zones, leading to loss of lives and properties. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, who addressed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica