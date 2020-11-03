Airlines owe agencies N22bn, get N4bn bailout

Nigerian airlines owe various aviation agencies N22,022,822,256 – $6,993,284 (N2,657,247,920) and N19,365,374,336 – as non-remittance of Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and (CSC) collected from passengers.

And to cushion the effects of the impact of COVID- 19 on their operations, the Federal Government has approved N4 billion as bailout fund for airlines.

It also approved additional N1 billion for aviation agencies to address the sorry state of most of them which has made payment of salaries difficult for many of them.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure in Abuja yesterday at the ongoing three-day public hearing on six aviation executive bills which include; a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Civil Aviation Act 2006 and a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act Cap N96 LFN, 2010, held at the National Assembly.

The minister stated that the funds would soon be distributed to the carriers, stressing that the aviation industry in Nigeria was too crucial to allow it to fail. He described the sector both in Nigeria and elsewhere as very important to economic development of any nation.

He said: “The bailout is to keep operators in business after major activities around the aviation industry went down as a result of recession suffered by virtually all the sectors of the economy during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The minister, who raised a point of order, said that the monies being owed were not charges as erroneously stated by the lawyer, but a charge collected on the NCAA’s behalf by the airlines to be remitted which was not done.

According to Sirika, the AON currently owes $6,993,284 and N19,365,374,336 on the 5% currently shared by the regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigerian College of Avia-tion Technology (NCAT), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Currently, there is a plan to change the dynamics of the sharing formula, but as it stands, the NCAA gets 56%, NAMA 22%, NiMET 9%, NCAT 7% and AIB 6%.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, who spoke earlier, said the amendment of the operating act of the NCAA was crucial and timely, stating that its essence is to encourage cross fertilization of ideas with a view to improve the sector and remove all forms of ambiguity. Adeyemi described as meagre the N4 billion bailout given to the airlines. He urged the Federal Government to do more.

His words: “N4 billion is very little to solve some of the problems of the airlines who are battling to survive. We urge the government to take charge of the sector. They need to give them more and they also need to support in all ways.” He warned that if nothing was done to assist the carriers, the tendency for them to cut corners was very high in the midst of dwindling liquidity.

“Yes, the airlines are in business, but we cannot continue to look at them without offering them assistance. I am not comparing Nigeria with the United States, but I think we can do better than the N4 billion we are assisting them with.”

Senator Bala Inn Nallah said the TSC was not money charged to airlines, but money that passengers pay for safety, infrastructure and the likes. He said that it is wrong for the airlines to make it look like the monies were charges and stated that those funds must be recovered.

Speaking on the bills, he said the repeal and re-enactment of the six Executive Bills were aimed at enhancing the operational framework and the removal of the seeming ambiguities that inhibit the international best practices within the air transport sector.

Marshalling out the benefits of the new bills, Adeyemi said “economic growth, job creation, better and timely services, faster and safer means of transportation of passengers, goods and services are but a few of the benefits we all stand to gain if these obsolete Acts are carefully repealed and overhauled.”

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has called for a downward review of the five per cent charged airline operators by the aviation agencies. Its representative, Chinasa Unaegbulam, also called for the inclusion of a representative of the airline operators on the board of NCAA.

She said the issue of money owed by airline operators should be a matter that could be resolved by the Federal Government and the airline operators. The AON urged the Senate to repeal Clause 23 of the Civil Aviation Act.

Like this: Like Loading...