News

Airlines rebuff overtures to invest in Nigeria Air –Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has again defended the choice of Ethiopian Airlines as a strategic investor to the soon-tocome Nigeria Air which holds 49 per cent equity in the national airline, carpeting Nigerian carriers which have been vociferous in their condemnation of the new project which they said would erode the market of the country’s airlines. The minister who carpeted the airlines for their actions explained that his Ministry before now held six meetings with the carriers both openly and in his office of the need to buy shares in the new carrier that would make the shareholders in the new national airline, stressing his overtures to them was rebuffed, wondering what the indigenous airlines actually wanted.

Sirika spoke virtually at the Aviation Breakfast Meeting with the theme, “Aviation in Nigeria: What Next? Held at the Eko Hotels and Towers by Phillips Consulting Limited (PSL), said that the national carrier project came as a result of lots of gaps in the industry, the failure of the indigenous airlines in the past, and the oneman- show attitude of the carriers.

The minister hinted that the creation of Nigeria where the government is holding five percent was deliberate further explaining that when the carrier starts, the five percent equity would be sold to the public”. He said: “I begged the airlines to own stakes in Nigeria but they declined. “They were not interested only for them to say things that we do not understand.”

indigenous airlines in the past, and the oneman- show attitude of the carriers. The minister hinted that the creation of Nigeria where the government is holding five percent was deliberate further explaining that when the carrier starts, the five percent equity would be sold to the public". He said: "I begged the airlines to own stakes in Nigeria but they declined. "They were not interested only for them to say things that we do not understand."

 

Our Reporters

