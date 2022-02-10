Airlines risk extinction as carriers operate below unit cost

…stakeholdersin limbo as JET A1 skyrockets to N400 per litre

How sunset activities at 18 airports hampers operations

Nigerian airlines are in dire straits, New Telegraph can reveal. This is because of the twin effects of the astronomical rise in the price of aviation fuel (JET A1), the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, and lack of government support for the aviation industry said to be contributing four per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic (GDP).

Many of the airlines are worried that JET A1, which cost between N180 and N190 per litre in February last year, jumped to N400 per litre as of yesterday, according to the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo. Okonkwo, who spoke to reporters yesterday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, said the current base fare charged by many of the airlines was no longer sustainable, an indication that airfares may rise on domestic routes because of the cost of aviation fuel.

However, stakeholders have expressed concerns over the decision to hike fares on many of the domestic routes that can hardly sustain the airlines’ bottom-line. Some of the stakeholders, who lamented the high cost of Jet A1, which takes over 40 per cent of the carriers’ revenue, said the decision would force many air travellers to seek alternative means. Okonkwo said: “For every ticket you sell, you have five per cent in the Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) directly to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). From the ticket, you pay the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA); what remains?” To save the carriers from the situation, the airline chief said there is a need for special funding for the sector. He said: “Apart from tickets, salaries paid to staff have increased, costs have increased.

But tickets have not increased that much compared to the cost of operations. Operators are looking for solutions to many of these things. We can’t talk about safety without looking at rising costs.” He warned that should Jet A1 rise to N500 per litre before March, then there will definitely be adjustments in ticket prices. Okonkwo said: “The aviation industry will collapse. “Airline business is the livewire of the entire aviation value chain. If airlines don’t fly or they are comatose.

NAMA, NCAA and FAAN will not get the required revenue to run their operations.” While seeking government’s intervention in the provision of facilities at the airports to allow for longer operation of their equipment, he lamented that many of the aerodromes only do sunset operations, meaning that they can only operate into and out of the aerodrome at 6 pm.

The Federal Government has come under attacks from aviation stakeholders for failing to install critical infrastructure at the airports. They lamented that for several years, the majority of the airports cannot allow flights to land at night because they lack airfield lighting and instrument landing systems. For example, out of 22 airports under FAAN, 18 do not have airfield lighting so flights cannot land there after at 6:30pm. The United Nigeria Airlines said it is holding talks with other carriers on how to promote local interline that would cushion the effects of delay and cancellation to guarantee on-time departure. The first interline/codeshare deal between Dana and Ibom Air started late last year.

The idea for domestic airline interline has been on the table for close to 20 years without any appreciable progress. An interline flight is an agreement between airlines to coordinate passengers with an itinerary that uses multiple airlines, without having to check in again or deal with their baggage at the stopover while a codeshare agreement is where airlines operate flights on behalf of another airline, using their flight code.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government had in January 2021 granted Nigerian airlines N4 billion as part of intervention fund to help cushion the effects COVID- 19 on their operations. Aside airlines that were helped with public funds, ground handling companies, National Association of Travel Agencies, aviation fuel marketers as well as airport car hire services partook from this largesse, although there was no specificity of who got what. In 2011, the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), released N120 billion to the aviation sector. Ten airlines benefitted from the fund through loans with a tenure of 10 to15 years. The loan was monitored by the Bank of Industry. However, some airlines like Air Nigeria, Chanchangi Airline, First Nation, IRS and Odengene have folded up, while other beneficiaries are Arik, Dana, Aero, Kabo, and Overland that are still in operation.

