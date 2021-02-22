Airlines scale down cargo movement to Nigeria

DOWNTURN

The pandemic has reduced tonnage forcing airlines to use smaller aircraft

Due to the Covid-19 crisis since last year, cargo flights are yet to resume full scale operations even after the lockdown in many countries has been eased.

As a result of poor passenger movement, many airlines are still continuing with their experiment of using their passenger aircraft for cargo operations, which is paying off for them.

The President, Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN), Mr. Kingsley Nwokoma, told New Telegraph in Lagos that cargo airlines no longer come into Nigeria with bigger aircraft due to low import and export activities because of the impact of the pandemic on the sector.

He stated that the pandemic had significantly reduced tonnage forcing airlines to use smaller aircraft, adding that most of the mega cargo carriers with under belly aircraft of 45 tonnes of cargo, no longer come into the country with their cargo aircraft.

“We still have cargo coming in from China, Asia, US and Europe but you can never compare the volume like the normal times. We still have European airlines that refused to come into Nigeria because they are not sure of our preparedness and our figures.”

Expressing hope that with the vaccines coming out things would definitely improve, he said there were still slow cargo activities. He expressed optimism that with the coming out of vaccines things may begin to see some improvement in the business in the near future.

Nwokoma, however, remarked that it may take the industry another 10 to 15 years to see stability due to Covid’s impact on aviation, adding that some carriers were already returning their fleets as their projection did not meet their targets.

“If you ordered for aircraft and you know it’s not going to be useful to you, you can only stop that order. Aviation is the worst hit by the pandemic,” he added.

The AFARN president stated that there had been a remarkable improvement of about 35 per cent increase in business as against 10 per cent when compared with 2020. “There is significant improvement in cargo coming compare to Covid era of at least 35 per cent increase”.

Meanwhile, African region recorded a marginal increase in air cargo demand for 2020, despite a global decline due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) data for global airfreight markets showed that global demand for air cargo decreased by 10.6 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.

This was the largest drop in year-on-year (YoY) demand since IATA started to monitor cargo performance in 1990, outpacing the six per cent fall in global trade in goods.

However, African airlines saw demand grow by 1.0 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019 (1.9 per cent for international operations) and a fall in capacity of 17.3 per cent (-15.8 per cent for international operations).

African airlines posted the strongest international growth of all regions in 2020 as well as in December. International demand in the month grew by 6.3 per cent YoY.

African airlines now have the same share of the global international cargo market as carriers from Latin America (2.4 per cent). International capacity decreased by 21.6 per cent in December, a steepening of the 18.6 per cent fall in November. Due to lack of available capacity worldwide, cargo load factors rose 7.7 per cent in 2020.

This contributed to increased yields and revenues, providing support to airlines and some long-haul passenger services in the face of collapsed passenger revenues. Improvements towards year-end were demonstrated in December when global demand was 0.5 per cent below previous-year levels (-2.3 per cent for international operations).

Global capacity was 17.7 per cent below previousyear levels (20.6 per cent for international operations).

