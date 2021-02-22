Business

Airlines scale down cargo movement to Nigeria

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

DOWNTURN

The pandemic has reduced tonnage forcing airlines to use smaller aircraft

 

Due to the Covid-19 crisis since last year, cargo flights are yet to resume full scale operations even after the lockdown in many countries has been eased.

 

As a result of poor passenger movement, many airlines are still continuing with their experiment of using their passenger aircraft for cargo operations, which is paying off for them.

 

The President, Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN), Mr. Kingsley Nwokoma, told New Telegraph in Lagos that cargo airlines no longer come into Nigeria with bigger aircraft due to low import and export activities because of the impact of the pandemic on the sector.

 

He stated that the pandemic had significantly reduced tonnage forcing airlines to use smaller aircraft, adding that most of the mega cargo carriers with under belly aircraft of 45 tonnes of cargo, no longer come into the country with their cargo aircraft.

 

“We still have cargo coming in from China, Asia, US and Europe but you can never compare the volume like the normal times. We still have European airlines that refused to come into Nigeria because they are not sure of our preparedness and our figures.”

 

Expressing hope that with the vaccines coming out things would definitely improve, he said there were still slow cargo activities. He expressed optimism that with the coming out of vaccines  things may begin to see some improvement in the business in the near future.

 

Nwokoma, however, remarked that it may take the industry another 10 to 15 years to see stability due to Covid’s impact on aviation, adding that some carriers were already returning their fleets as their projection did not meet their targets.

 

“If you ordered for aircraft and you know it’s not going to be useful to you, you can only stop that order. Aviation is the worst hit by the pandemic,” he added.

 

The AFARN president stated that there had been a remarkable improvement of about 35 per cent increase in business as against 10 per cent when compared with 2020. “There is significant improvement in cargo coming compare to Covid era of at least 35 per cent increase”.

 

Meanwhile, African region recorded a marginal increase in air cargo demand for 2020, despite a global decline due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) data for global airfreight markets showed that global demand for air cargo decreased by 10.6 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.

 

This was the largest drop in year-on-year (YoY) demand since IATA started to monitor cargo performance in 1990, outpacing the six per cent fall in global trade in goods.

 

However, African airlines saw demand grow by 1.0 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019 (1.9 per cent for international operations) and a fall in capacity of 17.3 per cent (-15.8 per cent for international operations).

 

African airlines posted the strongest international growth of all regions in 2020 as well as in December. International demand in the month grew by 6.3 per cent YoY.

 

African airlines now have the same share of the global international cargo market as carriers from Latin America (2.4 per cent). International capacity decreased by 21.6 per cent in December, a steepening of the 18.6 per cent fall in November. Due to lack of available capacity worldwide, cargo load factors rose 7.7 per cent in 2020.

 

This contributed to increased yields and revenues, providing support to airlines and some long-haul passenger services in the face of collapsed passenger revenues. Improvements towards year-end were demonstrated in December when global demand was 0.5 per cent below previous-year levels (-2.3 per cent for international operations).

Global capacity was 17.7 per cent below previousyear levels (20.6 per cent for international operations).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSIA weighs investment strategy to deliver on returns

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

CONFIDENCE   The Authority continues to monitor market conditions       Despite the increasing uncertainty in the business environment occasioned by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic crisis, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has said that it is depending on its investment strategy to continue to deliver positive returns in the long term.   The […]
Business

Airtel, 9mobile win big as number porting hits 21,385

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile number porting activities across the four GSM networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile dropped rose to 21,385 in August as more subscribers changed their operators. Compared with the previous month when the number of incoming porting stood at 19,468, porting activities in August increased by 9.8 per cent. According to the latest industry […]
Business

Goronyo: Nigeria shouldn’t be importing rice from any country

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa was there

President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Alhaji Muhammad Aminu Goronyo, said Nigeria was now sufficient in rice production with potential to export left overs to neighbouring countries. He spoke to select journalists recently in Minna, Niger state, when CBN flagged off 2020/21 dry season rice farming. Abdulwahab Isa was there   What’s the significance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica