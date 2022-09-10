Airlines selling tickets in Dollars enemy of Nigeria – ACF

The apex Northern Socio Cultural and political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has declared its support for the federal government’s quest to clamp down on airlines selling tickets in foreign currency, declaring that any airline that indulges in such is an enemy of the country.

ACF National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna, said ACF welcomes the stand taken by the federal government on the airlines in the country selling tickets in foreign currency. ACF said the statement is coming on the heels of the pronouncement of the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, that any airline found wanting shall be sanctioned, adding that if such is allowed to continue it will affect the value of the Naira, “and will, undoubtedly, throws Nigeria and its economy in a precarious situation.”

Ogbeh noted that no airline will venture to perpetrate such ugly thing in most countries across the globe and warned that “any airline transacting a business, in Nigeria, in foreign currency is an enemy of the nation.” He, therefore, called on the Aviation Ministry to, as a matter of urgency, spread its tentacles in arresting such menace. “No airline wishing any country good should involve itself in sabotaging its economy through dwarfing the value of its currency. Even in smaller African nations such callous economic investment was never allowed.” Ogbeh also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Finance Ministry and the President to take stern measures in ensuring that whoever arrives our country must convert his/ her currency into Naira for whatever business transaction. Failure amounts to economic sabotage.

