Business

Airlines ticket sales in Nigeria declined $151m in Q1 2020

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The effects of COVID-19 on air travel and its attendant effects on the country and economy was made manifest as total tickets sold for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by $151 million.
This is a sharp reduction to $282.35 million sold in 2019 by foreign carriers that operated in and out of the country.
Data obtained from the the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), captioned, “BSP Nigeria-R &S Monthly Reports-Market Data April 2020”, a breakdown of the figure shows that $57.79 million worth of tickets were sold in January 2019 alone. Ticket sales figures for February of the same year stood at $51.52 million; March $80.55 million; April $92.59 million bringing the total to $286.36 million.
In contrast, the January 2020 figure was regarded as the best month for air travel and one that surpassed the expectations of travel agencies and other catalytic interests in aviation and travel industry as the month saw high travel demanded that amounted to $70.03 million.
February 2020 saw ticket sales of $59.16 million; March figure stood at $23.26 million when the COVID-19 pandemic got to its peak and nations started closing their borders including restrictions that crippled travel.
April 2020 saw a sharp decline of air travel as tickets sold amounted to -$1.36 million, a deficit for that month as the BSP recorded more refunds than new sales in April. As a result of that, the month of April became negative.
The total tickets sold for first quarter 2020 decreased to $151 million.
President, NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye at a press conference Tuesday lamented that the COVID-19 brought the entire sector to a halt, stressing that January 2020 was one of the best months for aviation because of huge sales made by foreign carriers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria imports N128.8bn mackerel fish

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite import restriction, importation of chilled and frozen mackerel has reached N128.8billion ($280million) or 40 per cent of the total annual $700million fish imports into Nigeria in one year.   The country’s major suppliers are Norway, Chile, Albania and United States, as fish deficit in the country stands at 2.5million tonnes, while production is less […]
Business

Global shares slip on pandemic surge, failing stimulus hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Global shares slipped on Thursday as investors locked in recent gains amid rising concerns about resurgent COVID-19 infections and after U.S. Treasury Secretary dashed any remaining hopes of a stimulus package before the Nov. 3 election. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS lost 0.5% while Japan’s Nikkei .N225 dropped 0.5%, reports Reuters. U.S. […]
Business

eTransact records N118m loss in H1’20

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

eTranzact International Plc has posted a loss after tax of N118.25 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against profit after tax of N96.09 million recorded in 2019.   According to the unaudited report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm posted revenue of N5.769 billion in 2020 as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica