Airlines to remain cash negative throughout 2021, says IATA

*Estimates $95bn cash burn

From the International Air Transport Association (IATA) came a depressing disclosure that the first half of 2021 will be worse than earlier anticipated because governments have tightened travel restrictions in response to new COVID-19 variants.

The clearing house for over 290 global airlines in its analysis made available to New Telegraph shows that the airline industry is expected to remain cash negative throughout 2021.

This is coming as the Director-General of IATA, Alexandre de Juniac lamented the prevalence of fraudulent COVID-19 test results which he said are already proving to be an issue.

He noted that the idea of the use of paper processes and differing digital standards for vaccine ramp up records by governments on who has been vaccinated is not the conditions needed to support a successful restart at scale when governments open borders.

He disclosed that WHO, ICAO, and OECD are working on standards, but regretted that each day without them means the challenge gets bigger.

Previous analysis (November 2020) indicated that airlines would turn cash positive in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the industry level, airlines are now not expected to be cash positive until 2022.

Estimates for cash burn in 2021 according to IATA have ballooned to the $75 billion to $95 billion range from a previously anticipated $48 billion.

From this lower starting point for the year, an optimistic scenario would see travel restrictions gradually lifted once the vulnerable populations in developed economies have been vaccinated, but only in time to facilitate tepid demand over the peak summer travel season in the northern hemisphere.

