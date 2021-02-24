Aviation

Airlines to remain cash negative throughout 2021, says IATA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

*Estimates $95bn cash burn

From the International Air Transport Association (IATA) came a depressing disclosure that the first half of 2021 will be worse than earlier anticipated because governments have tightened travel restrictions in response to new COVID-19 variants.
The clearing house for over 290 global airlines in its analysis made available to New Telegraph shows that the airline industry is expected to remain cash negative throughout 2021.
This is coming as the Director-General of IATA, Alexandre de Juniac lamented the prevalence of fraudulent COVID-19 test results which he said are already proving to be an issue.
He noted that the idea of the use of paper processes and differing digital standards for vaccine ramp up records by governments on who has been vaccinated is not the conditions needed to support a successful restart at scale when governments open borders.
He disclosed that WHO, ICAO, and OECD are working on standards, but regretted that each day without them means the challenge gets bigger.
Previous analysis (November 2020) indicated that airlines would turn cash positive in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the industry level, airlines are now not expected to be cash positive until 2022.
Estimates for cash burn in 2021 according to IATA have ballooned to the $75 billion to $95 billion range from a previously anticipated $48 billion.
From this lower starting point for the year, an optimistic scenario would see travel restrictions gradually lifted once the vulnerable populations in developed economies have been vaccinated, but only in time to facilitate tepid demand over the peak summer travel season in the northern hemisphere.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Aviation

Virgin Atlantic returns to Lagos Sept.10

Posted on Author Reporter

  *To operate new A350-1000 plane Wole Shadare After a five-month hiatus, Virgin Atlantic will be welcoming travellers back on-board as it makes a return back to Lagos on September 10. A statement from the carrier said to ensure the health and safety of customers and crew, Virgin Atlantic is implementing additional measures to offer […]
Aviation

AIB, NCAA set up 11-man committee to improve air safety

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

In a bid to enhance air safety in the country’s aviation industry, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have entered into a partnership. Consequently, the two agencies Wednesday inaugurated an 11-man committee that would review the NCAA’s response to safety recommendations issued by AIB on accidents, serious incidents and […]
Aviation

Thieves steal Russian ‘doomsday’ plane’s radio equipment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thieves have stolen radio equipment from a Russian military plane known as the “doomsday aircraft” for its role in the country’s nuclear arsenal, state media report. The reports say unknown thieves broke into the Ilyushin Il-80 plane at an airfield in the southern Rostov region. They reportedly opened the cargo hatch and stole 39 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica