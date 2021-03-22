Airlines to resume in-flight catering services

Catering services, hitherto suspended at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic are to resume on domestic flights immediately.

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika disclosed this at the weekly media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday.

According to the minister, the decision was taken in consideration of the businesses involved in the provision of of in-flight refreshments who have been adversely affected by the suspension.

He, however, said that modalities and protocols for the resumption of the services would be worked and rolled out by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) which will be in line with international practices.

Sirika also reiterated the plan to resume international flight operations at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu and the Port Harcourt International Airport.