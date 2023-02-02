Aviation

Airlines to save quarter million on each flight with satellite air navigation -DG NCAA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Musa Nuhu said airlines would be saving a quarter of a million naira on each flight by airlines with the adoption of the Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) which the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has successfully implemented.

To successfully migrate to SBAS, Nigerian carriers had been enjoined to retrofit their airplanes in order to be able to switch to the system. Europe had since 2003 migrated to a satellite navigation system called the European Global Navigation Satellite System (EGNSS) which encompasses the Global Satellite Navigation System established under the Galileo programme and the European Geostationary Overlay Service (EGNOS).

The NAMA had on Wednesday successfully carried out the demonstration flight to improve on the accuracy, integrity, and availability of the signal through augmentation of the satellite systems with its $8.5 million Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft.

The landmark air safety tool was witnessed by representatives of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA) among other global and regional aviation bodies.

Nuhu equally stated that aside from the huge costs that airlines that have keyed into the satellite navigation system would save, the amount of carbon emission would be drastically cut, adding that Africa is hugely affected by climate change.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Aviation

FG adds Emirates to list of banned airlines

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has said Nigeria has barred Emirates Airlines from operating into Nigeria. He stated this in a Tweet on his verified twitter handle late Friday night. He said the ban would take effect on Monday, September 21, 2020. “Emirates Airline’s situation was reviewed and they are consequently included in […]
Aviation

Airlines brace for early ‘long lines’ when US lifts travel restrictions

Posted on Author Reporter

  Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Tuesday that travelers should be prepared for initial long lines when the United States lifts international travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers on Nov. 8. “It’s going to be a bit sloppy at first. I can assure you, there will be lines unfortunately … but we’ll […]
Aviation

Plane hits motorcycle on landing in Guinea

Posted on Author Reporter

*Kills both riders An Airbus A320neo belonging to TAP Air Portugal collided with a motorcycle shortly after landing in Conakry (CKY) from Lisbon (LIS). The incident took place on Thursday night, and sadly resulted in the deaths of the motorcycle’s two riders. Flight TP1492 landed on runway 24 at Conakry’s Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport at around 23:40. While […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica