Airlines to save quarter million on each flight with satellite air navigation -DG NCAA

The Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Musa Nuhu said airlines would be saving a quarter of a million naira on each flight by airlines with the adoption of the Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) which the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has successfully implemented.

To successfully migrate to SBAS, Nigerian carriers had been enjoined to retrofit their airplanes in order to be able to switch to the system. Europe had since 2003 migrated to a satellite navigation system called the European Global Navigation Satellite System (EGNSS) which encompasses the Global Satellite Navigation System established under the Galileo programme and the European Geostationary Overlay Service (EGNOS).

The NAMA had on Wednesday successfully carried out the demonstration flight to improve on the accuracy, integrity, and availability of the signal through augmentation of the satellite systems with its $8.5 million Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft.

The landmark air safety tool was witnessed by representatives of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA) among other global and regional aviation bodies.

Nuhu equally stated that aside from the huge costs that airlines that have keyed into the satellite navigation system would save, the amount of carbon emission would be drastically cut, adding that Africa is hugely affected by climate change.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...