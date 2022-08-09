Airlines’ woes worry NCAA

The Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the current challenges bedeviling the airline business was of grave concern to the regulatory agency.

This is just as he promised that safety was 100 per cent for the Authority and it would do everything as stipulated in the regulations to safeguard it come what may.

In a chat in Lagos, Capt. Nuhu said to ensure that domestic airlines have the wherewithal to operate safely in the country, it was currently carrying out a financial and economy audit of the airlines to make sure they can embark on flights without compromising safety.

He said the audit would be done in batches and if there are issues discovered, they would sit with the management, discuss the problems and proffer solutions on how to address any gap discovered. “Air transport is the favorite of many and we will do our best to ensure safety in this challenging times, safety supersedes everything,” he added.

Nuhu also noted that the problems of the airlines, high prices, and scarcity of aviation fuel and dollars to run their operations were not taken lightly, assuring that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, CBN were working round the clock to make forex available to them. He said: “They are working to ensure that aviation has a special window to deal with this situation, efforts are being made and we are concerned.”

He emphasised that the problems airlines faced were not within the purview of the NCAA adding that, there was a crisis and efforts were on to get solutions.

“We will call for a meeting with the airlines to discuss all these problems Many people call us the policeman of the Industry but we are not policemen, we are partners in progress,” he noted

