Business

Airlines’ woes worry NCAA

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the current challenges bedeviling the airline business was of grave concern to the regulatory agency.

 

This is just as he promised that safety was 100 per cent for the Authority and it would do everything as stipulated in the regulations to safeguard it come what may.

 

In a chat in Lagos, Capt. Nuhu said to ensure that domestic airlines have the wherewithal to operate safely in the country, it was currently carrying out  a financial and economy audit of the airlines to make sure they can embark on flights without compromising safety.

 

He said the audit would be done in batches and if there are issues discovered, they would sit with the management, discuss the problems and proffer solutions on how to address any gap discovered. “Air transport is the favorite of many and we will do our best to ensure safety in this challenging times, safety supersedes everything,” he added.

Nuhu also noted that the problems of the airlines, high prices, and scarcity of aviation fuel and dollars to run their operations were not taken lightly, assuring that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, CBN were working round the clock to make forex available to them. He said: “They are working to ensure that aviation has a special window to deal with this situation, efforts are being made and we are concerned.”

 

He emphasised that the problems airlines faced were not within the purview of the NCAA adding that, there was a crisis and efforts were on to get solutions.

 

“We will call for a meeting with the airlines to discuss all these problems Many people call us the policeman of the Industry but we are not policemen, we are partners in progress,” he noted

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

‘Digitisation of cash transfers, key to financial inclusion in Nigeria’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A joint report from FSD Africa, Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) and the GSMA, and conducted by Strategic Impact Advisors (SIA), has revealed that a gradual transition from physical cash transfers to digital would improve the recipients’ usage. Although this transition will not be immediately possible everywhere due to limited network connectivity, low mobile […]
Business

Poor funding, politics choke housing corporations

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

INTERVENTION Agencies seek seed money from govt for housing construction   I nadequate finance, politics, escalating cost of building materials and high  infrastructural development cost among others have been adduced as major reasons for low performance of housing corporations in the country.     Speaking with New Telegraph, Executive Secretary of the Association of Housing […]
Business

Analysts predict grim outlook for Nigerians

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The challenges occasioned by COVID-19 crisis faced by consumers in the country last year are not likely to abate in the short term despite increased economic activities, analysts on the CSL Research Team, have predicted.   In a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the analysts said their forecast was based on recent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica