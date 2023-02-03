News

Airlines’ll save N.25m on flight with satellite air navigation

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt Musa Nuhu, has said airlines would be saving a quarter of a million Naira on each flight by airlines with the adoption of the Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) which the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency NAMA) has successfully implemented. To successfully migrate to SBAS, Nigerian carriers had been enjoined to retrofit their airplanes in order to be able to switch to the system. Europe had since 2003 migrated to a satellite navigation system called the European Global Navigation Satellite System (EGNSS), which encompasses the Global Satellite Navigation System established under the Galileo programme and the European Geostationary Overlay Service (EGNOS). The NAMA had on Wednesday successfully carried out the demonstration flight to improve on the accuracy, integrity, and availability of the signal through augmentation of the satellite systems with its $8.5 million Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft. Nuhu equally stated that aside from the huge costs that airlines that have keyed into the satellite navigation system would save, the amount of carbon emission would be drastically cut, adding that Africa is hugely affected by climate change. An airline for instance that does over 50 flights a day, depending on the number of passengers it carries and earns approximately N150 million or more would be saving about N15 million

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Adoke, former Justice Minister, granted US medical tourism request

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Partial reprieve came the way of the embattled former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, when a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, permitted him to travel to the United States of America (USA) on medical tourism. Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his ruling on Adoke’s request to travel […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Nigeria, US to work together on security, economic adversity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as America looks  forward to free, fair polls in 2023   The Vice President, Prof. Yemi- Osinbajo, has said that Nigeria and the United States of America (US) needed to work together on global challenges, including promotion of peace and security, tackling of global health issues, climate change and, economic adversity. The Vice President, who […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms three additional cases of Omicron variant in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  …says Delta variant still more dominant though Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has detected and confirmed the Omicron variant of coronavirus in three more persons. This bring the total number of persons confirmed with the virus in the country to six. However, despite the travel ban slammed on the nation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica