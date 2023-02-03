Airlines’ll save N.25m on flight with satellite air navigation

The Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt Musa Nuhu, has said airlines would be saving a quarter of a million Naira on each flight by airlines with the adoption of the Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) which the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency NAMA) has successfully implemented. To successfully migrate to SBAS, Nigerian carriers had been enjoined to retrofit their airplanes in order to be able to switch to the system. Europe had since 2003 migrated to a satellite navigation system called the European Global Navigation Satellite System (EGNSS), which encompasses the Global Satellite Navigation System established under the Galileo programme and the European Geostationary Overlay Service (EGNOS). The NAMA had on Wednesday successfully carried out the demonstration flight to improve on the accuracy, integrity, and availability of the signal through augmentation of the satellite systems with its $8.5 million Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft. Nuhu equally stated that aside from the huge costs that airlines that have keyed into the satellite navigation system would save, the amount of carbon emission would be drastically cut, adding that Africa is hugely affected by climate change. An airline for instance that does over 50 flights a day, depending on the number of passengers it carries and earns approximately N150 million or more would be saving about N15 million
