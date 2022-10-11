Business

Airlink acquires 40% of FlyNamibia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Southern Africa’s largest airline, SA-based Airlink has acquired an equity stake in FlyNamibia via a Franchise agreement.

The airline in a statement said: “We are acquiring a 40 percent strategic equity holding in privately-owned Windhoek-based FlyNamibia in an investment which will accelerate Namibia’s post-pandemic recovery and drive the expansion of efficient scheduled airline services to, from, and within Namibia.

Through this venture, Airlink and FlyNamibia will support Namibia’s National Transport Policy vision by providing safe, reliable, effective, efficient, and affordable air transport with world-class service levels. By enhancing productivity in economic sectors and developing complementary engines of growth, it is also aligned with the Economic Advancement objectives set out under Namibia’s Harambee Prosperity Plan II for 2021-2025.

The investment, worth an undisclosed monetary sum, is underpinned by a commercial franchise agreement under which FlyNamibia will adopt Airlink’s “4Z” International Air Transport Association (IATA) designator for its ticket sales and scheduled flights while retaining its unique corporate identity, brand and aircraft livery. It will also see FlyNamibia’s inventory attaining higher visibility and being promoted on Airlink’s computerised reservation system and on those of major foreign airlines which have partnered with Airlink.

The changes will come into effect as soon as practicable, after which all existing bookings for FlyNamibia flights will be amended at no cost or inconvenience to customers.

Airlink will also provide additional airline operations, technical and commercial skills training, and development support for FlyNamibia.

“Namibia is unique, not only in its natural, mineral, and human wealth but its relatively small population relative to the size of its territory. With this in mind, we will be well-placed to achieve the economies of scale to make it economically feasible to connect and serve Namibia’s smaller towns and cities with Windhoek and other regional destinations while also providing convenient and easy access to other markets around the world.”

“This will also support our and Namibia’s shared longer-term ambition to establish Hosea Kutako International Airport as the central connecting hub and base. In doing so, we will help to make air travel and transport more efficient and enhance Namibia’s competitive position as a destination for trade and tourism,” explained Airlink Chief Executive and Managing Director, Rodger Foster

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Apapa gridlock disappearing as logistics cost reduces by 120%

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…FG should reduce age limit of imported used cars to 2010 –Alabi   Indication at the weekend was that the notorious traffic congestion on the Lagos port access road otherwise referred to as Apapa traffic gridlock has started disappearing forcing down the cost of transporting containers from the Lagos seaports to other parts of the […]
Business

Embracing digital currency realities

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The recent bank actions against digital currency traders have again accentuated the position of the Nigerian government on cryptocurrencies. But for stakeholders, the best way government can leverage the growing interest of Nigerians in crypto is to also embrace it. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Some Nigerian banks, last week, froze some accounts believed to be linked […]
Business Top Stories

CBN extends ‘Naira4Dollar scheme’ indefinitely

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended its “Naira4Dollar scheme” until further notice. The apex bank disclosed this in a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs) and international money transfer operators (IMTOs), which was posted on its website yesterday. The circular, signed by A. S. Jibrin, for the Director of Trade and Exchange at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica