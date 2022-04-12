Business

Airlink commences Durban-Harare flights

Airlink, Southern Africa’s premier airline has launched its direct scheduled air service between Durban and Harare.

The first flight departed Durban’s King Shaka International Airport at 10.30 and arrived at Harare’s Robert Mugabe International Airbus at 12.40.

The return service took off at 13.20 and touched down in Durban at 15.35 where the flight was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute.

“The convenience, customer appeal, and affordability of our new direct service will promote business, trade, and travel between the two cities and enhance the economic competitiveness of the regions they support.

“They also describe the importance we attach to both markets. Durban is one of South Africa’s top three economic hubs and Zimbabwe is South Africa’s biggest single trade and tourism market in the region,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Airlink operates the route with its modern Embraer ERJ135 Regional Jets on the route. Fares include a 20kg free economy class checked-in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance.

Onboard, customers are treated to a complimentary light meal and refreshments. Our cabins are designed for comfort with generous legroom and a choice of aisle or window seats – Airlink aircraft do not have middle seats.

 

