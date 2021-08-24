Business

Airlink expands codeshare agreement with Emirates

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Airlink and Emirates have agreed to expand their existing partnership into a unilateral codeshare agreement across Airlink’s network of over 40 domestic and regional destinations across 12 African countries.

 

According to Airlink, the extended codeshare provides connectivity to both airlines’ customers not offered by any other carrier in Africa and augments the long-standing partnership that Emirates has with South African Airways.

 

The move comes as Emirates resumes its flights to South Africa and ramps up its operations to provide customers with enhanced connectivity via its gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

 

The connectivity provided by the new codeshare between Emirates and Airlink will offer competitive fares, combined ticketing, and seamless baggage transfers when connecting between both airlines.

Airlink revealed that Emirates customers travelling to South Africa can now transfer from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban to domestic points like Bloemfontein, George, Upington, Nelspruit, Hoedspruit, Kimberley, Skukuza, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Sishen, Mthatha and Port Elizabeth, as well as points across Southern Africa like Gaborone, Kasane, Vilanculos, Lubumbashi, Dar es Salaam, Entebbe, Maseru, Antananarivo, Pemba, Tete, Maun, Victoria Falls, Walvis Bay, Maputo, Windhoek, Harare, Lusaka, Ndola, Bulawayo and Livingstone amongst many other cities. Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and Managing Director said: “This exciting development is an overwhelming endorsement to Airlink.

 

We are delighted, honoured, and privileged that Emirates Airline has chosen Airlink as its Southern Africa partner. Emirates serves all of our source markets and together we are able to provide vital air access throughout Airlink’s comprehensive network of destinations within Southern Africa and provide much-needed connectivity, linking Africa with the world and the world with Africa.

The tourism and air transportation sectors have been hardest hit by the pandemic and the associated lockdowns and travel bans, and as the world gets vaccinated, we expect the pent-up travel demand will be realised, and more customers will want to visit the special destinations that Airlink offers services to.”

Adnan Kazim, Emirates Airline Chief Commercial Officer, noted: “The expansion of the Emirates – Airlink partnership marks an important step forward in our relationship.

Our new codeshare agreement enhances our service offering and flexibility for customers travelling beyond our gateways in South and Southern Africa and provides them unparalleled options for leisure destinations.

We are committed to growing our operations in South Africa, and with the strong connection opportunities being provided collectively with Airlink we hope to help jumpstart the recovery of the local travel and tourism industry.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lagos unveils ‘Smart Meter Hackathon, calls for entry

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In furtherance of ongoing efforts to address the metering gap in Lagos and Nigeria, the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources, in collaboration with Eko Innovation Centre, has unveiled a Smart Meter Initiative tagged “The Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon 2020” Through the initiative, which is widely applauded as […]
Business

Tax: Telcos, service providers pay N18bn in Q1

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications companies and other firms rendering professional services in the country paid a total of N18 billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) in the first quarter of this year. This is according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Driven largely by telecom companies, the amount paid by firms in this sector […]
Business

ASHON: Nigerian capital market remains resilient

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) has stated that the Nigerian capital market has capacity to survive the on-going insecurity and macroeconomic vagaries militating against investment opportunities. Besides, ASHON has proposed some measures by which government can revive the securities market through enhancement of stockbrokers’ liquidity and implementation of some policies to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica