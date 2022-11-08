Airlink expands commercial footprint in Latin America

Stories, Wole Shadare

Airlink, Southern Africa’s premier, the independent airline is increasing its Latin American marketing and sales presence to include Ecuador, Panama, and Peru.

Airlink has also appointed AVIAREPS as its General Sales Agents (GSA) in Latin America to promote its convenient schedule of flights which serve an unparalleled network of routes currently connecting 45 destinations throughout Southern Africa.

AVIAREPS will represent and raise Airlink’s brand visibility in the three pipelinenew markets and will support the airline’s drive to increase its share of inbound travel to Southern Africa from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, and Mexico, where Airlink already enjoys a presence.

“South America represents a significant market, not just for Airlink, but for businesses, entrepreneurs, and leisure travelers. South-South economic activity is increasing, including trade, investments in mining and manufacturing, commerce, and tourism.

“With our reach, choices of routes, service, and reliability, Airlink is ideally-suited to support everyone who wants to explore and take full advantage of the opportunities that exist on both sides of the South Atlantic,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Airlink, which is an important and dynamic carrier, to support it with our GSA services.

This new partnership will add value to our firm and we look forward to working closely with Airlink to increase its penetration in these Latin American markets,” said Marcelo Kaiser, Chief Operating Officer of AVIAREPS.

Airlink has an established relationship with AVIAREPS in the European and African regions representing Airlink. I too look forward to continuing working with Aviareps, said Airlink Sales and Marketing Executive Manager

