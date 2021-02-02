Business

Airlink, Lufthansa, SWISS partner for travel connections in Southern Africa

In a bid to offer travelers with access to over 25 destinations in South Africa including Bloemfontein, George, Upington, Skukuva, Nelspruit, Hoedspruit and Port Elizabeth, one of Europe’s mega carriers, Lufthansa and SWISS are partnering with Airlink, one of Africa’s fastest growing airlines for air links.

 

The partnership would cover over 20 other regional destinations in Southern Africa, such as Gaborone, Kasane, Vilanculos, Maun, Victoria Falls, Maputo, Windhoek, Harare, Lusaka, Ndola, Bulawayo and many more.

 

The interline agreement which came into effect in January 2021, allows customers the convenience of purchasing a single ticket to or from a multitude of destinations in Southern Africa, via Airlink’s gateways in Johannesburg and Cape Town, therefore offering a truly seamless travel experience across both airlines.

 

The Lufthansa Group is pleased to offer our customers even more travel options and convenience through our partnership with Airlink. We value Airlink as an important and reliable partner in the restart of our South African operations, and look forward to exploring further opportunities to widen the scope of our joint collaboration.

 

This partnership represents another milestone in further enhancing ournetwork, and expressing the Lufthansa Group’s commitment to South Africa,” says Dr. André Schulz, General Manager, Sales, Southern and East Africa, Lufthansa Group. Airlink CEO, Mr. Rodger Foster, added: “We are proud and excited about our commercial interline agreement with Lufthansa and SWISS. We have a deep respect for these airlines, their values and global reach.

 

We are confident that the partnership will provide our respective customers with a wider choice of travel options through the convenient inter-connectivity of our respective flights at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport.”

