Airlink to resume Richards Bay flights

Southern Africa’s premier airline will resume scheduled services between Johannesburg and Richards Bay from September 19, 2022.

 

The reinstatement of daily flights follows Richards Bay Airport’s securing of the necessary resources to accommodate scheduled airline services after an enforced 20-month hiatus.

 

“Richards Bay is vital to the economies of KwaZulu-Natal and the entire country. Its viability and development depend on a fully-functioning and efficient transportation system, with air connectivity playing a key role in driving business and investment in the coal-terminus town and the industries it hosts.

 

“We are ready to welcome Richards Bay customers back onboard our flights and help reignite growth and economic activity in the area,” explained Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

 

With the resumption of flights on the route, Airlink is re-connecting Richards Bay with the world with a choice of convenient connections to Airlink’s expansive network of domestic and regional destinations as well as those around the world through Airlink’s global airline partners.

 

