AirPeace flight to Owerri aborts landing, returns to Lagos due to bird strike

A Lagos-Owerri AirPeace flight was Saturday forced to abort landing in Owerri due a bird strike.

The bird strike which disabled the landing gear of the aircraft forced the plane to return to Lagos Airport which has a longer runway where it eventually landed safely.

According to a press statement from the AirPeace management, the flight P47154 which left Lagos by 12:00hrs could not land in Owerri because the bird that struck the flight got stuck in the left main landing gear.

“The strike affected the operating parameters of the landing gear which made the pilot follow regulatory safety procedures by returning to Lagos where they landed the flight safety without any incident,” the statement read.

Another aircraft was deployed to operate the flight, apologies were rendered to passengers even as the management of AirPeace reassured of their strict compliance with established safety standards.

