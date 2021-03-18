News

Airport concession: Delta gets N1bn upfront payment

Delta State Government has received the mandatory N1 billion upfront for the concessionaire of the Asaba Airport Company as contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the company. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had during the signing of the agreement, said that the company should remit N100 million yearly to the coffers of the state government, but to pay N1 billion upfront to the state on or before the first 15 days of business operation. He maintained that the treaty would shore up the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base of the state, provide employment and enhance better service delivery at the airport.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Fidelis Tilije, who received the executive officers of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by its Chairman, Dominic Adewole in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday said that the N1 billion had entered the state treasury. He, however, insisted that the Okowa’s administration would not in any way betray the yearnings for people-oriented projects or jeopardise the collective interest for good governance, saying: “Those who know what an airport should look like will be marveled in the next one year at what the visionary Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done.

The airport will quietly in the next one year comfortably take larger aircrafts. The N 1 billion upfront payment is right sitting at the Zenith Bank account of the state. We are clearly and extremely joyous.” Tilije, who said that the rapid work on the dualisation of the Asaba-Ughelli- Warri federal road was a blessing in disguise for the budding international airport, therefore, commended the media for the critical role played in promoting the ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra of Governor Okowa.

