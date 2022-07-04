Airport concession draws closer as FG shortlists bidders

The desire to concession four of Nigeria’s biggest airports is becoming a reality as the Federal Government has commenced the next phase of the exercise.

The airports slated for concession are those in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port-Harcourt. Consequently, the Ministry of Aviation, at the weekend, disclosed that in line with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (establishment, etc.) Act, 2005 the Request for Proposals (RfP) phase of the Nigeria Airport Concessions programme (NACP), commenced on June 1, 2022, shortlisted bidders have since been notified in writing and via the transaction portal (http://www.nacp.aviation.gov. ng/).

The RfP stage of the programme, according to the spokesman for the Minister of Aviation, Dr James Odaudun will close on September 5, 2022. All shortlisted bidders are thus encouraged to ensure that they make their submissions in a timely manner and as per the detailed guidelines included in the bidders’ package.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the NACP bidders’ conference, prior to embarking on a stakeholders tour of notable international airports in Brazil and Turkey, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, expressed his confidence in driving a transparent and robust concession programme to competition before the end of the year.

“We are delighted to inform all stakeholders and, indeed, all Nigerians, that a critical milestone in this programme has now been reached.

We anticipate that the programme, including the final negotiations stage will be concluded before the end of the year, thereby allowing for the affected assets to be handed over to the absolute best private sector operators well before this administration hands over to a new, duly elected government,” he said.

The bidders’ conference, hosted by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission – the substantive regulator for all infrastructure concessions in Nigeria, took place in Abuja and marks a critical milestone in the process of concessioning Nigeria’s four international airports and associated assets, comprised specifically of passenger and cargo terminals.

Delegates of preferred bidders flew into Nigeria from no fewer than four countries, with the majority joining online via the NACP’s virtual conferencing facility. Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Abel Enitan, added: “We are delighted to see this level of genuine interest in Nigeria’s infrastructure concession programmes and in particular this airports concession programme.

“As the global aviation industry recovers, this level of interest Nigeria enjoys from emerging market investors, is a testament to the sheer scale of opportunity Nigeria offers long-term investors who share a positive vision of the nation’s future. We wish all bidders well as they conduct their own due diligence and prepare competitive bids for the various assets.”

Sirika had, early this year, stated that transaction advisers for the concession of the airports were currently analysing the proposals of bidders. He explained that successful bidders would be announced soon, adding that the entire process should be completed in the second quarter of this year.

Sirika said: “The transaction advisers for the concession have finished the Outline Business Case and had got the Request- for-Qualification. We’ve pre-qualified the people and they’ve been issued Requestfor- Proposal.

“They’ve turned the proposals in and we are analysing them to announce the successful bidders and this will be soon. Our timetable is for the first quarter of this year. “Well, I can see that it is still happening, let’s be very ambitious, but certainly it will end in the second quarter and all the (identified) airports will be concessioned.”

In October 2021, the Federal Government announced that it would send requests for proposals to qualified bidders for the concession of the four airports after assessing the requests for qualification. It also stated the preceding stage – the request for qualifications phase of the Nigeria Airport Concessions Programme – came to a close at 3:00 pm on October 25, 2021.

