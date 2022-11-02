Airport Picketting: Passengers stranded over MMA2 closure

Airlines scramble for space at old terminal

The temporary relocation of airlines to the Lagos airport domestic terminal one, popularly referred to as General Aviation Terminal (GAT), from the Murtala Muhammed Airpor(MMA2) following the shutdown of the terminal by workers’ unions yesterday led to chaos as airlines struggled for space at the already congested apron.

The situation underscored the dearth of infrastructure to allow seamless processing of passengers as many airlines were caught in the web of labour-related crisis between Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the operators of the ultra-modern MMA2, and the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN). ATSSSAN had early yesterday morning barricaded the MMA2 over what it termed, “unprovoked termination of the services of 34 union members. The union, however, called off the blockade of the MMA2 terminalwith airlinesexpected to go back to the MMA2 terminal as of today.

The matter was said to have been resolved at 4.45 pm when the National President of ATSSSAN, IllitrusAhmadu, addressed the congress to call off the picketing of the terminal. A visit to Lagos airport terminalrevealedahugeinflux of travellers into a small space of the check-in and airline counters.

The situation led to atrafficsnarlinbothdirections leading to flight delays with many drivers in frantic moves to ensure their passengers met their schedules. Airlines that had enjoyed their flight operations from the MMA2 quickly moved to the old terminal, with logistics problems causing flight delays and other encumbrances that impacted their operations negatively. Sensing that they were up against a resolute ATSSSAN thatprevented flightservicesin the terminal, airlines like Ibom Air and Azman announced their relocation due to the old terminal in statements signed by the carriers announcing new decisions to operate from the GAT. Notwithstanding their quick decision to move their operations there, the initial damage of the morning flights may have impacted the entire chain of their operations.

The management of Bi- Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), declared the action of ATSSSAN illegal, stating that there was no proper notice. The terminal operators, while reacting to the sack of 37 workers, 34of whomareunionists, and the shutdown of their facilities, said it was their right to manage their business in the most prudent manner and should not be intimidated by externalforcesasisbeing done in this case. After the breakdown in negotiations, the union as early as 2:30am shut down the operationsof theterminalleading to many travellers being stranded, and causing untold turmoil in airline operations. A statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, BASL, Oluwatosin Onalaja, said: “Contrary to laid down principles of industrial relations and in total violation of the laws of Nigeria, our terminalwasshutdownat2: 30amon November 1, 2022, by Airport Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

