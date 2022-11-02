News Top Stories

Airport Picketting: Passengers stranded over MMA2 closure

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Airlines scramble for space at old terminal

The temporary relocation of airlines to the Lagos airport domestic terminal one, popularly referred to as General Aviation Terminal (GAT), from the Murtala Muhammed Airpor(MMA2) following the shutdown of the terminal by workers’ unions yesterday led to chaos as airlines struggled for space at the already congested apron.

The situation underscored the dearth of infrastructure to allow seamless processing of passengers as many airlines were caught in the web of labour-related crisis between Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the operators of the ultra-modern MMA2, and the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN). ATSSSAN had early yesterday morning barricaded the MMA2 over what it termed, “unprovoked termination of the services of 34 union members. The union, however, called off the blockade of the MMA2 terminalwith airlinesexpected to go back to the MMA2 terminal as of today.

The matter was said to have been resolved at 4.45 pm when the National President of ATSSSAN, IllitrusAhmadu, addressed the congress to call off the picketing of the terminal. A visit to Lagos airport terminalrevealedahugeinflux of travellers into a small space of the check-in and airline counters.

The situation led to atrafficsnarlinbothdirections leading to flight delays with many drivers in frantic moves to ensure their passengers met their schedules. Airlines that had enjoyed their flight operations from the MMA2 quickly moved to the old terminal, with logistics problems causing flight delays and other encumbrances that impacted their operations negatively. Sensing that they were up against a resolute ATSSSAN thatprevented flightservicesin the terminal, airlines like Ibom Air and Azman announced their relocation due to the old terminal in statements signed by the carriers announcing new decisions to operate from the GAT. Notwithstanding their quick decision to move their operations there, the initial damage of the morning flights may have impacted the entire chain of their operations.

The management of Bi- Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), declared the action of ATSSSAN illegal, stating that there was no proper notice. The terminal operators, while reacting to the sack of 37 workers, 34of whomareunionists, and the shutdown of their facilities, said it was their right to manage their business in the most prudent manner and should not be intimidated by externalforcesasisbeing done in this case. After the breakdown in negotiations, the union as early as 2:30am shut down the operationsof theterminalleading to many travellers being stranded, and causing untold turmoil in airline operations. A statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, BASL, Oluwatosin Onalaja, said: “Contrary to laid down principles of industrial relations and in total violation of the laws of Nigeria, our terminalwasshutdownat2: 30amon November 1, 2022, by Airport Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NJC should pay H’ court judges’ retirement benefits –Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has advocated that the National Judicial Council (NJC) take over the payment of retirement benefits of Justices of State High Courts. Governor Ortom bared his mind during a valedictory court session in honour of former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iorhemen Hwande.   The governor who has been a […]
News

Army: We lost officer, 3 soldiers in Borno attack

Posted on Author Reporter

…says several terrorist suspects killed, gun trucks destroyed Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Nigerian Army has said that an officer and three soldiers were killed during a fierce encounter with “elements of Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) counterparts operating along the fringes of the Lake Chad and the Tumbus”. It, […]
News

Igbo‘ll be worst hit if Nigeria disintegrates –Okorocha

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

Chukwu David ABUJA   The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has warned against secessionist movements that would disintegrate Nigeria, saying that Igbos would be worst hit if such happened.   Okorocha gave the warning at the Unity House, Abuja, when he played […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica