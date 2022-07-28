NAF to induct A-29 Super Tucano aircraft
Airport Project: Osun, NAF partner to build Africa’s largest aviation city

As part of his administration’s relentless efforts atT rekindling the collective hopes of the citizens and stimulating the state’s economy, the Osun State government yesterday said it has collaborated with the Nigerian Air Force to build Africa’s first and largest aviation city in Ido-Osun.

he initiative, according to the government, is a testament to the current administration’s untiring efforts to keep the dream of having an airport in Osun alive. This is even as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday handed over the runway and airport corridor for the commencement of the construction phase of the project. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amoo, who led the Nigerian Air Force delegation to Osun State, lauded Oyetola for what he described as a major milestone in the state’s history, describing the partnership as another developmental stride in the state. According to him, the aviation city is sequel to the relocation of the Research and Development Centre of the Force from Kaduna to Osogbo in 2021, in addition to the existing Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety and a Special Operation Force Group at Ipetu- Ijesha.

 

