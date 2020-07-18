News

Airport security breach: FAAN lied against me due to Edo poll, says Fintiri

The alleged violation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 protocols at the Port Harcourt airport on Tuesday by the Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has been described as a calculated political campaign to smear his person.

The governor said the move was because of his position as the Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign committee for the forthcoming Edo state governorship election in September. Fintiri was in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night where he attended a strategic meeting ahead of the Edo State election with other governors of the PDP at the instance of the River State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, before he, Fintiri, addressed the press on the outcome of the meeting. Speaking to our correspondent in Lagos, Director General, Media and Communication to the Governor, Mr. Solomon Kumangar, yesterday clarified that the FAAN allegations were a far cry from the event that took place at the airport, noting that the governor observed all the protocols he was asked to follow. According to him, he wondered why an event that took place on Tuesday could now gain such prominence on Thursday if there is no ulterior motive by the Federal Government.

He also debunked the FAAN claim that the governor came in with eight persons on his entourage but affirmed that only six persons followed the governor to Port Harcourt. He said: “One wonders at how falsehood can be concocted in such a manner to rubbish the image of a law abiding citizen of our dear country.

“His Excellency obeyed all the protocols he was asked to follow when he arrived the terminal building and we are shocked at escalating reports that he breached protocols.” Kumangar said: “Even the FAAN staff on duty didn’t know that it was a governor that was passing by because he conducted himself without any attempt to draw attention to himself that he was a VIP.”

