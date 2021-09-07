Business

Airports need innovation to survive, says ex-FAAN MD

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

A former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Richard Aisuebeogun, said airport operators, airlines, and other service providers must work in a symbiotic relationship to achieve a common goal of viability.

 

Aisuebeogun in his presentation titled: “Viability of Airport in Nigeria– why airlines fail” at the CHINET Aviation and Cargo conference also proposed improved Infrastructure, modernisation and innovation which he described as part of airport business intelligence which airports and businesses need to adapt to these changing times or suffer entropy.

 

According to him, an airport cannot survive on it’s own without airlines and vice versa if there is no airport activity but said the airport plays a greater role as they need to be innovative and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) driven to be.

 

He explained: ”The viability of an airport is the function of the viability of an airline because there is inter-dependency and inter-relationship between the two elements  Beyond that one of the things I try to preach is this: every business has to be innovative to survive, if you fail to be innovative, you will entropy, gradual death.

 

“Interrelationship and interdependency is an ecological system theory. It states that your survival is a function of every other thing. No one person can operate in isolation, the airport is just real estate, a building. If there is no airline activity the airport cannot survive. The airline itself cannot survive if there is no airport activity.”

 

According to him, the airport now has a greater role to play for its viability, one of which is that it has to be innovative, meaning that the airport has to be a smart airport.

 

“We have to migrate to being a smart airport in other words we have to be IT-driven, the entire airport system must be under Airport Operations Management Systems (AOMS) which is an ICT management system, the application of such system drives the airport.

 

If you look at any business in the world, any product in the world, they’ve become so innovative that those who have failed to be innovative have died out. The airport cannot be left behind; the airport has to be smart.

 

“If you have the right infrastructure with regards AOMS, navigation systems to enable aircraft to land in zero visibility weather these are some things that make an airport viable. Viability is not about money, it’s about infrastructure, modernization, the innovation that is what I am proposing now and is what we call airport business intelligence.”

 

According to him, other factors that affect airport viability area geographical location, relation with hub airports, infrastructure: which includes navigation, maintenance, flight operation (fuel depot), ground handling, cargo.

 

Other factors that also affect viability are population  ensity of the locale, tourism potential of the location, passenger incentives, investment opportunity, funding, airline operators, aviation handling capacity among others.

 

Aiseubeogun also said the system needs to be moved back to regional development stressing that this helps the regional economics.

 

“We look at four or five airports in a region, what are the economic activities? What are the economic potentials in that region? It is when we have economic activities that airports can become more viable, so you have activities in and out of that environment.

 

Let’s take that Ekiti has mining activities, for example, if that mining activity is properly developed you can be sure that Ibadan, Akure airports will become more viable because you now have a flow of traffic because of that economic activity that was what the national economic regional plans of the 60s and 70s focused on,” he proposed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Armyworm: Potential victory for Nigerian farmers unlocked

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Farmers in Nigeria, the first country where Fall Armyworm (FAW) was detected in Africa in 2016, will soon get access to a biological tool that will prevent an infestation of the invasive pest. The product, which is called Fawligen, belongs to the new IRAC mode of action Group 31 (host-specific occluded pathogenic viruses). It contains […]
Business

COUBA appoints six new Country CEOs in Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), the leading pan- African financial services institution, has announced the appointments of Rokia Hacko, Chioma Mang, Chinedu Obeta, Bode Aregbesola, Kingsley Ulinfun and Usman Isiaka as chief executive officers of six of its 20 subsidiaries across Africa, subject to regulatory approvals.   The new CEOs will drive the group’s […]
Business

Ibrahim: Why most enterprises privatised by BPE collapsed

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Mallam Kashim Ibrahim, a former Director of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), is the pioneer Director -General, Bureau for Privatisation and Economic Reforms in Bauchi State. In an interview with ABDULWAHAB ISA, he sheds light on why some thriving enterprises taken over by core investors went under and the reforms he is bringing to bear […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica