News

Airstrikes, floods displace terrorists in Northeast

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Hundreds of Boko Haram jihadists have fled a forest enclave in Northeast Nigeria, escaping air strikes by the military and floods from torrential rains to seek shelter on Niger’s side of Lake Chad, sources said. Northeast Nigeria is facing a 13-year armed insurgency by jihadist groups which has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes. The violence has spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, with the jihadists maintaining camps in the vast Lake Chad region straddling the four countries.

A Nigerian security source said there had been an exodus of Boko Haram militants from Sambisa forest since last month due to a sustained bombing campaign on their hideouts. Nigeria has also recorded a more intensive rainy season, which usually runs from May through September, and floods have occurred in al-most every part of the country.

“The exodus of the Boko Haram terrorists has increased in recent days as the bombardments have intensified, coupled with the floodings that have submerged many of their camps,” said the security source in the region who asked not to be identified. On Monday, a convoy of more than 50 trucks carrying Boko Haram fighters and their families passed through villages on a route linking Sambisa with Lake Chad, several residents in the region said. The fighters are believed to be loyal to Bakura Buduma, a Boko Haram factional leader, the sources said. The convoy drove through Mafa forest into Jere and Koshobe before crossing between the towns of Gajiram and Gasarwa on the 135-kilometre (85-mile) highway linking the regional capital Maiduguri and the garrison town of Monguno, said the sources

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara: Pregnant woman, eight others burnt to death in auto crash

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Nine people, including a pregnant woman, have been reported burnt to death in an auto crash involving a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number AFN 06 YL and a Toyota corolla saloon car marked LRN 787 FE in front of the Ilorin International Airport along Ilorin-Eyenkorin Expressway. It was learnt that the fatal accident, which […]
News

Buhari has done bad job as President –Kukah maintains

Posted on Author Matthew Kukah,

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has said his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not a personal attack on the country’s leader.   The cleric has been in the news for his Easter message, in which he said the Buhari administration is in hibernation mode while the country is broken and divided. The bishop […]
News

India under siege from COVID-19, hospitals overwhelmed

Posted on Author Reporter

  India reported a record daily increase of coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Sunday, exacerbating shortages of oxygen supplies and hospital beds in some of the worst-hit cities of the country. India reported 261,500 new cases, taking the total caseload to nearly 14.8 million, second only to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica