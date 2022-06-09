Business

Airtel Africa acquires $42m spectrum to expand 4G service

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

As part of efforts towards expansion of its service in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Airtel Africa has acquired an additional spectrum to the tune of $42 million. According to the company, the 58 Megahertz (MHz) spectrum spreads across 900, 1,800, 2,100 and 2,600 MHz bands. The company stated that the additional spectrum would support its 4G expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, providing significant capacity to accommodate the continued strong data growth in the country. Airtel Africa, which provides telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries across Africa, including Nigeria, informed that its licence spectrum in the 2,100 band in DRC would be due for renewal in September 2032, while its other licences are valid till July 2036.

The company stated: “DRC is the largest country by area in our portfolio and our second largest market by population. This investment reflects our continued confidence in the tremendous opportunity inherent in the DRC, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity.”

The Group had, in 2020, sealed a similar deal in Nigeria with the acquisition of 10MHz of spectrum in the 900MHz band for a total consideration of $94 million. Airtel had said that the additional spectrum would be used to increase the capacity of its existing network, support further rollout of 4G and expand its fixed-wireless broadband offering. The firm said the deal would also allow it to efficiently manage its CAPEX spend for 4G networks, as Airtel operates a single RAN network and that majority of its sites already support the activation of the additional spectrum.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Environmental disruptions impact trade performance

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Nigerian maritime industry, which has been beleaguered by operational challenges and poor cargo delivery, has been severely disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine war as shipping and freight rates are skyrocketing daily, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   Maritime activities, which started with the challenges of cargo clearance, strike by customs agents, extortion and gridlock in the first three […]
Business

BudgIT launches website on extractive industry issues

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BudgIT Foundation, a civic-tech organisation, has launched the “Fix- OurOil” website, a platform that it says, provides citizens, CSOs and the media with insights and data on the prevailing issues in the extractive industry to advance advocacy in Nigeria’s natural resource governance and sustainability. In a press release, the organisation noted: “Historically, The Nigerian extractive […]
Business

Unilever: Revenue growth as bailout from losses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Unilever Nigeria Plc emerged from 2020 losses to impressive performance in 2021, driven by significant increase in revenue and resulted in dividend payout to shareholders   The company grew its revenue by 35.07 per cent to N70.52 billion in 2021 from N52.21 billion in 2020, primarily driven by the company’s HPC that gained 47.1 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica