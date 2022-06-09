Airtel Africa acquires $42m spectrum to expand 4G service

As part of efforts towards expansion of its service in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Airtel Africa has acquired an additional spectrum to the tune of $42 million. According to the company, the 58 Megahertz (MHz) spectrum spreads across 900, 1,800, 2,100 and 2,600 MHz bands. The company stated that the additional spectrum would support its 4G expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, providing significant capacity to accommodate the continued strong data growth in the country. Airtel Africa, which provides telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries across Africa, including Nigeria, informed that its licence spectrum in the 2,100 band in DRC would be due for renewal in September 2032, while its other licences are valid till July 2036.

The company stated: “DRC is the largest country by area in our portfolio and our second largest market by population. This investment reflects our continued confidence in the tremendous opportunity inherent in the DRC, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity.”

The Group had, in 2020, sealed a similar deal in Nigeria with the acquisition of 10MHz of spectrum in the 900MHz band for a total consideration of $94 million. Airtel had said that the additional spectrum would be used to increase the capacity of its existing network, support further rollout of 4G and expand its fixed-wireless broadband offering. The firm said the deal would also allow it to efficiently manage its CAPEX spend for 4G networks, as Airtel operates a single RAN network and that majority of its sites already support the activation of the additional spectrum.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...