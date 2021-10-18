Airtel Africa engages non-executive director

Airtel Africa Plc has appointed Tsega Gebreyes as an independent nonexecutive director with immediate effect. According to a notice signed by Airtel Africa’s Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has been informed of her appointment.

The notice stated that Gebreyes is the founding partner of Satya Capital Limited, a private investment firm specialising in Africa-related investments. Gebreyes has served on the boards of several privately held companies operating in Africa, as senior adviser to MTC and as a non-executive director for Sonae International and various positions at Citibank and McKinsey.

Also, her previous experience includes her role as a founding partner of the New Africa Opportunity Fund, LLP, a 120 million dollars private equity fund anchored by Citibank. O’Hara said: “She served as chief business development and strategy officer of Celtel International BV and senior advisor to Zain.

“Gebreyes currently serves as a non-executive director of the London Stock exchange group, vice chair of SES, a publicly listed company in Luxembourg, director of Satya Capital Limited and senior adviser to TPG.”

