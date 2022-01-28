Business

Airtel Africa joins FTSE100

Index manager, FTSE Russell of the London Stock Exchange, yesterday, announced that Airtel Africa Plc will be joining the FTSE100 on Monday January 31, 2022. According to a statement from the telcom firm, through its mobile telecoms and mobile money services, Airtel Africa plc is transforming lives of over 122 million people across the 14 African markets in which it operates.

The Group, floated on the London Stock Exchange in June 2019, has since demonstrated significant growth in its customer base, revenues, profits, margins and cash generation, as well as strengthening its balance sheet through reduced leverage.

This has been increasingly recognised by the market. The Group continues to invest in further execution of its growth strategy to deliver on the significant market potential afforded by the demographics and market dynamics across voice, data and mobile money services. Segun Ogunsanya, CEO, Airtel Africa, commented: “We continue to invest in infrastructure and distribution network across the countries where we operate supporting their economies and communities.

“Sustainability is at the core of our strategy, driven by our guiding purpose of ‘transforming lives’ across Africa, with people, businesses and governments seeking access to more and better connectivity and improved financial inclusion. ‘’I am immensely proud that Airtel Africa will be joining the FTSE 100 only two and a half years after we listed on the London Stock Exchange. This achievement has been on the back of all the hard work and success achieved by everyone at Airtel Africa. We look forward to growing the company further as we continue to sustainably bridge the digital divide, expand financial inclusion and meet the evolving needs of our customers.’’

 

