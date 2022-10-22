Airtel Africa launches The Voice Africa

Airtel Africa, a leading telecommunications company with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, announced its title sponsorship of The Voice Africa at a high profile event held in Lagos, Nigeria. The Voice is the number one competition format music and entertainment show in the world, airing in over 180 countries. Building on the success of The Voice Nigeria, Airtel Africa has partnered with the executive producers of seasons three and four, FAME Studios Africa, to roll out the award-winning concept to all 14 Airtel Africa markets.

The debut season of The Voice Africa will be streamlined to millions of Africans via Airtel TV, Free to Air stations (FTAs) and paid channels across 14 countries in Africa. It is expected to attract and showcase the brightest of African musical talents, alongside a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts. It will also act as a launch pad for global recognition.

Seven participants from each of the 14 countries will be selected to participate in the programme, with one of them eventually crowned The Voice Africa. The Group Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, said: “As a business, we are driven by the purpose to transform lives, and that means unlocking the potential for people to grow.

The Voice Africa gives us an incredible platform to help discover and champion the musical talents of young Africans, enabling them to achieve their full potential. I believe the drama and excitement around their stunning performances will unite people across the continent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...