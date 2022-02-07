Business

Airtel Africa names vice-president

Airtel Africa has appointed Emeka Oparah as vicepresident, corporate communications.

 

According to a statement by the company, Oparah would manage the image of Airtel Africa in Nigeria and 14 other African markets as the spokesperson. Before his appointment, Oparah was the director of corporate communication and corporate social responsibility (CSR), Airtel Nigeria.

 

He has over 25 years experience in the communications industry spanning journalism, advertising, public relations, events, sponsorships and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with 19 years in Airtel Nigeria.

 

Prior to joining Airtel Nigeria, he had stints in Imo Newspapers Limited (publishers of The Statesman, Sunday Statesman and Statesman Extra); Patike Communications; Candid Communications and Richland Communications (both Advertising Agencies) and Cadbury Nigeria, where he worked for eight years as Media Relations Manager

 

