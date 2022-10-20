Business

Airtel Africa partners ATC to expand network in 4 countries

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Airtel Africa has sealed a multi-year partnership with and American Tower Corporation (ATC) to utilise communication sites to support its network expansion on the continent. According to the agreement, American Tower will leverage ATC Africa’s operations in Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, and Uganda in support of Airtel Africa’s network rollout.

Through the alliance, the companies expect to sustain increased connectivity on the continent and extend digital inclusion to underserved communities. Under the agreement, the companies have also undertaken to comply with ATC Africa’s new green site specifications designed to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The companies have agreed to continue working together to convert the existing telecommunications sites to ATC Africa’s green site specifications. The partnership is also expected to reduce exposure to fuel price volatility for both ATC Africa and Airtel Africa.

ATC Africa CEO, Marek Busfy, said his company has invested approximately US$300-million in energy efficiency improvements, renewable energy deployments and energy storage solutions to decrease on-site reliance on fusil fuels. Busfy said: "As we selectively extend the platform services we offer, we are demonstrating our commitment to introduce new and renewable sources of energy to power our sites, which protects the industry, our customers and consumers from on-going and future volatility in fuel prices. Airtel Africa's environmental goals are aligned with ours and as we extend digital reach on the African continent, we remain committed to reducing GHG (Green House

 

Our Reporters

