Business

Airtel Africa plc records doubledigit revenue growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Airtel Africa plc has recorded double digit growth in its third quarter results. Total customer base increased to 134.7 million, up 9.7 per cent, with increased penetration across mobile data (customer base up 10.6%) and mobile money services (customer base up 24.0%). ARPU growth of 7.2 per cent in constant currency, largely driven by increased usage across voice, data and mobile money. Mobile money transaction value increased by 31.7 per cent, to an annualised value of $86.1bn in Q2’23.

Reported revenue grew by 12.9 per cent in the half, to $2,565 million, and 12.7 per cent for Q2’23. Constant currency growth rate accelerated to 18.5 per cent in Q2, supporting half year growth of 16.9 per cent. Strong revenue growth in constant currency was posted across all four reporting segments. Mobile Services revenue in Nigeria grew by 19.7 per cent, in East Africa by 12.4 per cent and in Francophone Africa by 12.1 per cent (and across the Group by 15.6 per cent, with voice revenue up by 12.0 per cent and data revenue up by 22.1%).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

All profitable businesses should engage in philanthropy – Honorable Exkid, CEO, Grace Nations group

Posted on Author Reporter

  For Onuora Chibueze Paul, Founder and Chief Executive of Grace Nation group of companies, philanthropy should be part of the business philosophy of any profit-oriented company. The serial entrepreneur, who hails from Ogbu Umueri, Anambra State, stated this in a recent interview in Lagos. Popularly called Honourable Exkid, the alumnus of Federal Polytechnic Oko, […]

nngx
Business

NGX Benchmark Index rebounds after consecutive loses

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

Trading Activities at Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday ended the three consecutive sessions of loss, as the All Share index grew by 0.10% gain to close at 49,709.46 points. Recovery in BUACEMENT (+2.63%) and ZENITHBANK (+0.47%) were the primary driver of the market’s performance. Consequently, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 16.37 per cent, […]
Business

Harnessing potential of emerging technologies

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

While economies across the world are growing along new technologies, experts believe that Nigeria’s economy can be revived and grow if the potential in emerging technologies is well harnessed. Abolaji Adebayo reports. With current Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Nigeria’s economy is said to be moving forward, especially as the GDP grew by 3.11 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica