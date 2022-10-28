Airtel Africa plc records doubledigit revenue growth

Airtel Africa plc has recorded double digit growth in its third quarter results. Total customer base increased to 134.7 million, up 9.7 per cent, with increased penetration across mobile data (customer base up 10.6%) and mobile money services (customer base up 24.0%). ARPU growth of 7.2 per cent in constant currency, largely driven by increased usage across voice, data and mobile money. Mobile money transaction value increased by 31.7 per cent, to an annualised value of $86.1bn in Q2’23.

Reported revenue grew by 12.9 per cent in the half, to $2,565 million, and 12.7 per cent for Q2’23. Constant currency growth rate accelerated to 18.5 per cent in Q2, supporting half year growth of 16.9 per cent. Strong revenue growth in constant currency was posted across all four reporting segments. Mobile Services revenue in Nigeria grew by 19.7 per cent, in East Africa by 12.4 per cent and in Francophone Africa by 12.1 per cent (and across the Group by 15.6 per cent, with voice revenue up by 12.0 per cent and data revenue up by 22.1%).

