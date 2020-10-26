Airtel Africa reports $281m profit in HY’20

SCORECARD

First half of fiscal year included the peak impact of the COVID-19 crisis

Airtel Africa Plc has posted a profit before tax of $281 million for the half year ended September 30, 2020 as against $316 million in 2019, accounting for a drop of 11.1 per cent in reported currency.

Profit after tax stood at $145 million from $228 million recorded in 2019.

According to the company, profit after tax was $145 million, down by 36.6 per cent, largely as a result of the recognition in the prior year of one-off gain of $72 million related to the expired indemnity to certain pre-IPO investors, as well as higher finance costs and tax in the current period.

Excluding benefit of exceptional items and one-off derivative gain of $46 million in prior period, profit after tax has increased by 31.8 per cent.

According to a the result obtained from the NSE, in the six months, ended September 30, 2020, revenue on a reported basis increased by 10.7 per cent, with constant currency growth of 16.4 per cent partially offset by currency devaluation, mainly in Nigeria (6.5 per cent), Zambia (51 per cent) and Kenya (4.5 per cent).

As restrictions on movement of people eased in Q2’21, reported revenue growth accelerated to 14.3 per cent and 19.6 per cent in constant currency.

Constant currency growth of 16.4 per cent was largely driven by the customer base growth of 12.0 per cent, to 116.4 million and ARPU growth of 4.3 per cent in constant currency.

Revenue growth was recorded across all the regions: Nigeria up 20.2 per cent, East Africa up 21.9 per cent and Francophone Africa up 4.4 per cent. Revenue growth was broad based across all segments: voice up 7.0 per cent, data up 33.4 per cent and mobile money up 30.4 per cent in constant currency terms.

Raghunath Mandava, Chief Executive Officer, while speaking on the trading update, said: “The first half of our fiscal year included the peak impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the countries where we operate, as lockdown measures were swiftly implemented to stem the initial spread of contagion.

“In these unprecedented times, the telecoms industry has emerged as a key and essential service for these economies, allowing customers to work remotely, reduce their travels, keep them connected and allow access to affordable entertainment. “In these exceptional circumstances, in the first half, we delivered a strong set of results and as lockdown restrictions eased during Q2 our performance continued to improve with constant currency revenue growth of 19.6 per cent, up 6.6 per cent from the prior quarter. “Importantly, the fundamentals of our business remain strong and revenue growth further benefitted from the execution of our strategy with a specific focus on expanding distribution in the rural areas, investing in our network and increasing 4G coverage, as well as benefitting from the fact we provide an essential service to consumers. “In Q2, performance in our mobile money business also significantly improved with constant currency revenue growth of 33.9 per cent, up 8 per cent from prior quarter, as lockdown restrictions were eased and fees on certain transactions, which had been previously waived, were largely reintroduced. “We also continued to enter new partnerships with leading institutions such as WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Standard Chartered Bank, and Mukuru to increase use cases and improve customers’ access to digital payments and financial services.

