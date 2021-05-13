Business

Airtel Africa reports $415m profit

Airtel Africa Plc has reported a profit after tax of $415 million for the year ended March 31, 2021. The profit after tax, increased by 1.8 per cent from $408 million posted in 2020. According to the telcom firm, “this was largely flat compared with the previous year result of the prior period recognition of a one-off gain of $72 million related to the expired indemnity to certain pre-IPO investors and a higher deferred tax credit of $15 million and one-off derivative gain of $47 million in the prior year, as well as higher tax in the current year. Excluding the prior year benefits from exceptional items and the one-off derivative gain, profit after tax increased 47 per cent.

Reported revenue grew by 14.2 per cent, driven by 19.4 per cent growth in underlying constant currency revenue, partially offset by currency devaluations, mainly in the Nigerian naira (10 per cent), Zambian kwacha (34 per cent) and Kenyan shilling (5.7 per cent), in turn partially offset by appreciation in the Central African franc (7.1 per cent). Reported revenue benefitted from a one-time exceptional revenue of $20 million relating to a settlement in Niger. Operating profit was $1,119 million, up 24.2 per cent in reported currency, largely a function of strong revenue growth and lower operating expenditures in proportion to revenue.

In constant currency operating profit grew by 32.8 per cent. Speaking on the trading update, the Chief Executive Officer, Raghunath Mandava, said: “In these challenging times, I want to say a huge thank you to all our employees, our business partners, and governments and regulators who have supported us, and in turn facilitated our continued support to the economies and communities we serve.

Business

Lender, financial institution for African regional trade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, has reiterated that Ecobank remains the gateway financial institution for African regional trade.   Akinwuntan, who stated this while speaking at the Ecobank Digital Series virtual Africa Trade Conference 2020 titled: “Facilitating Regional Trade in the emerging AfCFTA Era,” restated that Ecobank was set up to be […]
Business

Jaiz Bank targets SMEs, agric financing in Jigawa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier noninterest financial institution in Nigeria, plans to deepen financial inclusion in Jigawa State by providing the needed financing to operators of small and medium sized businesses and farmers in the state. Managing Director/CE, Hassan Usman, gave this hintwhen hepaida courtesy visittotheExecutiveGovernorof Jigawa State, AlhajiMohammedBadaruAbubakar, atthegovernmentHouse, Dutse. Usman, who informed the […]
Business

CNC seeks govt’s intervention to save industry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC) has called for government’s intervention in terms of provision of funds and access to credit and foreign exchange.   In a communique issued at the end of its three-day conference in Abuja, Nnadi Hector and Abubakar Sadiq, President in Council and Council Secretary, respectively, also called for increase […]

