Airtel announces first closing of tower sale transaction

Artel Africa yesterday announced the first closing of the transaction to sell its telecommunications tower assets in Tanzania to a joint venture company owned by a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBA Communications Corporation, as majority owner, and by Paradigm Infrastructure Limited, a UK company focused on developing, owning and operating shared passive wireless infrastructure in selected growth markets. Airtel, in a notice to NGX, noted that the gross consideration for the transaction will be $176.1 million. Under the terms of the transaction, Airtel Africa’s subsidiary in Tanzania will continue to develop, maintain and operate its equipment on the towers under separate lease arrangements, largely made in local currencies, with the Purchaser. With first closing, approximately $159 million of the proceeds for the transaction has now been paid, with the balance payable in instalments upon the completion of the transfer of remaining towers to the purchaser. Around $60 million from the proceeds will be used to invest in network and sales infrastructure in Tanzania and for distribution to the Government of Tanzania, as per the settlement described in the Airtel Africa IPO Prospectus document published in June 2019. The balance of the proceeds will be used to reduce debt at group level.

Airtel Africa recently announced the completion of the minority shareholding buyback of Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel Nigeria), a subsidiary of Airtel Africa plc. According to a statement signed by Simon O’Hara, Group Company Secretary, this was further to the buyout offer announcement of 4 October 2021, “The total consideration for the 8.22 per cent minority shareholdings acquired under the buyback is NGN 61 billion, equivalent to $147 million using an exchange rate of 415.07 NGN/USD. “Airtel Africa now holds 99.96 per cent ownership over its largest subsidiary,” the statement noted.

 

