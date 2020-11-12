Airtel announces interim dividend currency exchange rates

Airtel Africa Plc yesterday confirmed the default currency and options on currency election for the interim dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in GBP or Naira. In a statement sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Airtel noted that shareholders that hold their shares on the London Stock Exchange may elect to receive their entire dividend payment in GBP or USD Dollar adding that partial elections are not permissible.
Related Articles
ATMs get boost from pandemic
The pandemic is forcing many to “shelter-in-place” resulting in less cash spent outside the home. But as the rest of the world gets back to business, new technology in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) industry is helping give a boost to the industry as customers seek ways to connect with their bank while remaining […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigerian banks tipped for more Kenyan expansion
Nigerian banks seeking to escape the malaise gripping Africa’s biggest economy could find refuge by expanding in Kenya, where the industry is ripe for deals and a contraction might still be avoided, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet reported Director for frontier and sub-Saharan African banks equity research at Renaissance Capital, Mr. Adesoji Solanke, as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group hunts unqualified teachers In Nigerian schools
Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), said the council will be going after unqualified teachers in public and private schools, across the country, as soon as schools fully reopen. The council further explained that grace periods have been given to the unqualified teachers to try and meet up with demands, yet there are still records […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)