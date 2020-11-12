Business

Airtel announces interim dividend currency exchange rates

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Airtel Africa Plc yesterday confirmed the default currency and options on currency election for the interim dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in GBP or Naira. In a statement sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Airtel noted that shareholders that hold their shares on the London Stock Exchange may elect to receive their entire dividend payment in GBP or USD Dollar adding that partial elections are not permissible.

