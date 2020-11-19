Business

Airtel bags double awards at NTITA

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been honoured with two prestigious awards by telecoms industry stakeholders at the 4th Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA). At the awards ceremony, which was held recently in Abuja, Airtel Nigeria won the award for Best Customer Experience while the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Segun Ogunsanya, was named the Telecom Industry Personality of the Year. According to its organisers, the award sought to celebrate the strides of Airtel Nigeria for its focus on improving customer experience.

The outstanding contributions of Mr. Ogunsanya to the development of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry as evident in the company’s provision of affordable mobile broadband, innovative value offerings, and advocacy for corporate philanthropy were also cited as being honour-worthy. Acknowledging the recognition, Mr. Ogunsanya, who was represented by Director, Legal/ Regulatory Affairs & Company Secretary, Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Shola Adeyemi, expressed appreciation to the organizers of the event for creating a credible platform to celebrate remarkable contributions in the telecoms industry.

Speaking on the significance of the NTITA, President of Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola, charged the federal and state governments to pay more attention to the sector while underpinning concerted efforts by stakeholders to transform the economy into a digital one. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, were among notable industry stakeholders who were also recognised at the occasion.

