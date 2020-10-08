Airtel CEO named Industry Personality of the Year

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, has been named the Africa Industry Personality of the Year by the editorial board of the well-respected African Leadership Magazine, organisers of the prestigious African Business Leadership Awards 2020.

Ogunsanya was presented the award at a colourful virtual ceremony held on September 30, 2020, and attended by prominent personalities, including H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President, Republic of Sierra Leone; John Rwangombwa, Governor, National Bank of Rwanda; Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, Ethiopia; Lee Kinyanjui, Nakuru County Governor, Kenya; Mele Kyari, MD NNPC Group Nigeria, among others. According to the Magazine, the Industry Personality of the Year award recognises the individual whose vision and innovations have become drivers of growth in particular industry sectors and permanently impacted the way of doing business in that particular sector.

Ogunsanya emerged winner after a three-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination; a call for online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations and voting submissions.

The online voting was responsible for sixty-five percentage points and supporting evidence responsible for 35 per cent in the final selection process for the 2020 winners. Commenting on the recognition, Ogunsanya expressed appreciation to his colleagues for their support and backing while he dedicated the award to Airtel Nigeria customers as well as other telecoms consumers and stakeholders across the continent. “This award is a special present for me, as we celebrate our 60th anniversary tomorrow. This couldn’t have come at a better time. Thank you,” he said.

