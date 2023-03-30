Airtel commissions renovated school in Gombe

Telecommunications network provider, Airtel Nigeria has commissioned its 7th adopted school, Government Day Primary, as part of its corporate social respon- sibility initiative, ‘Adopt-A-School.’

The 12 blocks of 37 classrooms and 17 toilets which were reno- vated to modern toilet facilities for the pupils and teachers were com- missioned by the Emir of Gombe, alongside other notable guests in Pantami, Gombe State. Speaking during the event, State Business Manager, Airtel Nigeria, Moses Adejo, said the telecom company is committed to improving the education system in Nigeria and loves to identify with basic school education where the nurturing starts from.

He said: “This is because we truly believe in the saying that children are the future of this country. Since the inception of its ‘Adopt-A-School’ initiative, Airtel Nigeria adopts di- lapidated schools in rural areas and rehabilitates them at least for four years.

This is in line with Airtel’s commitment to improving the standard of education in Nigeria, and since its inception, Airtel has remained committed to the development of these schools.”

The Emir of Gombe, represented by Falakin Gombe, Alhaji Kabiru Tshon, applauded Airtel for its sup- port of education in the State, as he expressed his delight to be a sub- scriber to Airtel network.

“Thank you to Airtel Nigeria for this wonderful intervention which is the first of its kind in Gombe state. I am delighted to find out that Airtel can do so much to support education in our state. I am one of their subscribers, so I am pleased to say that my Airtel is making an impact in Gombe,” he said.

According to the Head Teacher, Government Day Nursery and Primary School, Sani Abubakar, Airtel is the first to carry out such intervention in the school and the whole of Gombe State. “This is the first historical event in our state in respect of intervention by any NGO or other organizations.

Government Day Primary School is the biggest school in the whole of Gombe state and Airtel did all it could to upgrade the class- rooms and convert all the pit toilets into modern water cistern toilets. All the children now use a water cistern toilet, courtesy of Airtel,” he said. Government Day Primary School is said to be the largest primary school in Gombe state, with a total population of 7,119 pupils registered for basic education with 135 teachers.

