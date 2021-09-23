Airtel dangles N100m in anniversary promo

…gives customers 250MB data bundle, 20 SMS

As part of activities commemorating its 20th anniversary in Nigeria, telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the commencement of Recharge and Blow promo, a new offer that empowers customers to earn a cash reward of up to N100 million when they increase their weekly recharge. Airtel is also rewarding all its customers with a gift of 250MB of data and 20 SMS as part of the anniversary celebrations. The telecom operator said the promo is in line with its commitment to reward, excite and delight customers across the country in commemoration of its 20 years of providing telecommunication services in Nigeria.

Commenting on the promo,Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said the Recharge and Blow offer underscored the company’s pledge to create exciting opportunities and platforms to reward and empower Nigerians as well as serve as a testimony to Airtel’s commitment of always putting customers first and ensuring their expectations are constantly exceeded. “At Airtel, we always hold all our customers in high esteem and the Recharge and Blow promo, as well as the data/SMS reward, is an expression of our deepest appreciation to our customers across the country. We thank our customers for their loyalty and patronage, even as we wish to assure them that we will not relent in providing them with the best and most relevant products, services and reward opportunities,” he said.

To participate in the promo, customers are required to dial 4444# to view details of the campaign, including preset target, recharge progress, and cash token wallet. In line with the terms of the promo, customers’ weekly target is set every Sunday and customers are to achieve their preset target before Saturday. As part of the promo, a draw is conducted weekly and the preset target is based on customers’ previous recharge patterns. Upon meeting the preset target, customers stand the chance to win guaranteed cashback as well as win up to N100 million in the weekly draw. To redeem the 250MB data bundle and 20 SMS gift, customers are required to dial 4444#. While customers will be able to redeem their reward when they dial the string, they can only utilise the reward on the Gift Redemption Day, which will be on September 26 and October 3, respectively.

The gift is valid till midnight on each of the aforementioned Gift Redemption Day. “The Recharge and Blow offer puts the customer in the driver’s seat as it offers freedom and opportunity to enjoy an amazing variety of mouthwatering rewards and win as many times as possible, as long as a preset target is achieved,” Airtel stated. It further disclosed that the promo would end on 31st December 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...