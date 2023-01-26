Business

Airtel introduces eSIM in Nigeria

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has introduced its eSIM (embedded SIM) – a digital SIM that enables customers to access the same functionality as someone using a physical SIM. With this, the telecom operator has joined MTN and 9mobile, who introduced the service earlier.

On Tuesday, Airtel released a statement explaining that the eSIM service is now immediately available on its network. Customers who wish to switch their current physical SIM cards for eSIMs will need to ensure they have a compatible device, obtain the required QR code, and be guided through a SIM Swap process by Airtel service personnel.

Airtel said it has developed a simple and flawless process to activate the eSIM service for all its customers just as it believes that the digital SIM will significantly improve the productivity of Nigerians, helping its stakeholders to achieve personal and professional goals. Commenting on the eSIM, Ag. Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, said: “Airtel Nigeria is always at the forefront in championing technological advancement and creating innovative platforms and opportunities that will make life better, more exciting, and more enjoyable for all those in our stakeholder value chain. With eSIM, we are not only bringing the latest technology to the fingertips of our customers, but we are also focusing on our Sustainability goals of digital inclusion and environmental best practices as no plastic is involved with eSIM.

 

Our Reporters

